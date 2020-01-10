Qasem Soleimani Targeted “Four Embassies”, Says Donald Trump

Washington:

President Donald Trump stated Friday that he thinks Iranian basic Qasem Soleimani was planning assaults in opposition to 4 US embassies earlier than he was killed final week.

“I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies,” Trump stated in an excerpt of an interview on account of air afterward Fox Information. “Probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad.”

The remarks added some element to a sequence of typically imprecise claims made by US officers when requested why Trump, who faces an impeachment trial and a tricky reelection combat, ordered the high-risk operation to kill Soleimani.

