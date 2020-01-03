Qassem Soleimani airstrike: Ring from corpse identified Iran’s top general

Though Qassem Soleimani was blown to bits within the US drone strike, the highest Iranian commander was recognized by this pink ring nonetheless hooked up to a finger on his hand, in accordance with reviews.

The foremost normal was amongst a number of individuals killed within the airstrike as he was leaving Baghdad airport Friday.

The graphic picture reveals the outsized ring with a particular pink stone on the presumably severed, bloodied hand mendacity on grass on the scene of the assault.