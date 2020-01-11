January 11, 2020 | 5:43pm

Iranian army commander Qassem Soleimani died together with his cellphone, a wad of payments in his pockets and books of poetry, new pictures reveal.

The pictures, obtained by Fox Information, have been taken by US. Particular Ops forces who have been secretly following Soleimani’s convoy when it was hit by the Jan. three drone missile strike.

He additionally had a pistol and an assault rifle.

Fox reported that the US troopers dragged Soleimani’s burning physique away from the automotive and put out the fireplace earlier than figuring out him. Fox stated it additionally obtained pictures exhibiting his grossly disfigured physique and lacking limbs, however didn’t launch them.

The US forces stayed a few half-mile behind the convoy because it left Baghdad Worldwide Airport and have been on the scene inside two minutes with the intention to do a “bomb damage assessment” and ensure the suitable goal was hit.

Fox stated it obtained the pictures from a US authorities supply.