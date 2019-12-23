Qatar World Cup officials ask Glastonbury Festival organisers to help design campsites for fans

By Tom Caldon For Mailonline

Qatar World Cup officers have requested Glastonbury Competition organisers to assist them plan desert camp websites for followers forward of the 2022 event, in response to The Mirror.

The Center Japanese nation expects roughly 1.6million spectators to go to through the month-long competitors, with round 160,000 requiring lodging.

Nonetheless, solely 70,000 lodge rooms will probably be out there within the capital Doha and two cruise ships will probably be docked within the port to offer amenities for 40,000.

Qatar is on the brink of host the following World Cup to be held in November/December 2022

The long-lasting Glastonbury Competition hosts 135,000 music followers on Worthy Farm in Somerset

And Qatari officers have revealed they've approached Glastonbury for recommendation on the planning of huge tented villages.

The hosts intend to construct campsites on the outskirts of the town, offering licensed bars and eating places, leisure and washing amenities.

Hassan al-Thawadi, Secretary Normal of Qatar’s Supreme Committee, says he desires to create a communal event environment.

Hassan al-Thawadi, Secretary Normal of Qatar’s Supreme Committee has urged followers to journey

‘We wish to welcome soccer behaviour. We would like followers to come back and sing,’ he mentioned.

‘What we ask is for the guests to appreciated our tradition, to respect our tradition.

‘We clearly don’t need bother makers, aggressive followers. I am not saying all soccer followers are aggressive however there are specific parts which are aggressive and these are those that we’ve got to ensure do not spoil it for the remaining.

‘However on the subject of people who find themselves celebrating, who’re singing, which are having enjoyable, which are performing like true soccer followers, we wish to welcome these.’