QB Jacob Eason leaves Washington early, will enter NFL draft

SEATTLE — Washington quarterback Jacob Eason introduced Thursday he’ll skip his closing yr of school and enter the NFL draft.

Eason began 13 video games for Washington final season after starting his faculty profession at Georgia and transferring following his sophomore season. He threw for three,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies in a season the place at instances he regarded like a positive first-round decide and at different instances it appeared that one other season of school would assist his draft standing.

“I want to thank everyone at the UW — my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans — for making these last two years so memorable,” Eason mentioned in a press release. “I’m very happy that I was able to come home and play for the Dawgs, and will always be grateful.”

Eason’s determination caps weeks of debate about his future. He selected to play in Washington’s bowl sport victory over Boise State quite than observe the trail of NFL-bound teammates Hunter Bryant and Trey Adams, who skipped the sport.

Washington’s teaching change from Chris Petersen to Jimmy Lake and the following determination to fireplace offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan added one other layer to Eason’s determination.

In the end, the draw of the NFL gained out.

“The opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream and my heart is set on the challenge ahead,” Eason wrote in a social media publish asserting his determination.

Eason was a five-star recruit out of close by Lake Stevens, Washington, who opted to go throughout the nation to play at Georgia. He began as a freshman for the Bulldogs however misplaced the job to Jake Fromm throughout his sophomore season after struggling an damage within the season opener.

Eason sat out the 2018 season after transferring to Washington and beat out Jake Haener for the beginning job throughout fall camp.

Eason accomplished 64.2% of his passes and had standout video games early within the season towards Japanese Washington, BYU and Arizona. His finest sport could have are available in a loss to Oregon, through which Eason was 23 of 30 for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Eason has the prototypes of an NFL quarterback, standing 6-foot-5 with one of many strongest arms in faculty. However points with consistency popped up throughout his collegiate profession.

“We wish Jacob nothing but the best,” Lake mentioned. “He was a terrific teammate who worked very hard in his two years as a Husky. I’m looking forward to watching him succeed at the next level.”