QPR v Leeds: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Leeds are underneath rising stress to select up outcomes with the chasing pack gaining and league leaders West Brom faltering.

Marcelo Bielsa’s males have ben inconsistent of late with only one win of their final six Championship outings.

They continue to be only one level behind West Brom – who’re affected by a stark dip in type – however the hole down to 3rd is closing with Brentford simply six factors behind and gaining quick.

QPR host Leeds this weekend in a bid to rediscover their very own deadly contact.

The Rs trounced Cardiff 6-1 within the league on New 12 months’s Day earlier than demolishing Swansea 5-1 within the FA Cup however have misplaced three of their final 5 in all competitions.

What time is QPR v Leeds?

QPR v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

watch QPR v Leeds on TV and stay stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

On their day, QPR have the flexibility to outscore anybody, however they’re sitting in 15th for a motive – they merely can’t defend.

Mark Warburton’s males have scored the second-highest tally of objectives and conceded the second-highest quantity within the Championship this season.

Leeds have been concerned in some wild, high-scoring video games recently, and this can be no exception.

Prediction: QPR 2-Three Leeds