QPR v Leeds: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Leeds are beneath rising stress to select up outcomes with the chasing pack gaining and league leaders West Brom faltering.

Marcelo Bielsa’s males have ben inconsistent of late with only one win of their final six Championship outings.

They continue to be only one level behind West Brom – who’re affected by a stark dip in kind – however the hole down to 3rd is closing with Brentford simply six factors behind and gaining quick.

QPR host Leeds this weekend in a bid to rediscover their very own deadly contact.

The Rs trounced Cardiff 6-1 within the league on New Yr’s Day earlier than demolishing Swansea 5-1 within the FA Cup however have misplaced three of their final 5 in all competitions.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces you want to learn about how you can watch the QPR v Leeds recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is QPR v Leeds?

QPR v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

Tips on how to watch QPR v Leeds on TV and dwell stream

You may watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Soccer or on-line through the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Discover out extra about the perfect Sky packages

Should you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the match by NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Move for simply £9.99

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

On their day, QPR have the flexibility to outscore anybody, however they’re sitting in 15th for a purpose – they merely can’t defend.

Mark Warburton’s males have scored the second-highest tally of objectives and conceded the second-highest quantity within the Championship this season.

Leeds have been concerned in some wild, high-scoring video games these days, and this can be no exception.

Prediction: QPR 2-Three Leeds