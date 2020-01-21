Qualified ski instructor, 79, dies after smashing into trees on a beginner slope in the Italian Alps

By Alice Cachia For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 20:10 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:16 EST, 20 January 2020

A ski teacher has plunged to his demise on vacation after veering off a newbie mountain slope.

John Arnold, 79, from Nice Barr, Birmingham was discovered lifeless on the Champoluc ski resort in Italy on Sunday.

He had organised the annual coaching journey at totally different Alps resorts for 30 years.

However tragedy struck when Mr Arnold was snowboarding alone on a beginner-level blue run.

It’s thought he misplaced management whereas taking a flip which triggered him to plunge into bushes.

An official who helped recuperate Mr Arnold’s physique advised the Occasions: ‘He both suffered a stroke or coronary heart assault which triggered him to lose management and depart the slope, or was fatally injured when he hit a tree.’

Put up-mortem outcomes haven’t but been returned.

His physique was solely found when workers checked the slopes for straggling skiers earlier than they closed for the day.

They noticed Mr Arnold’s vibrant snowboarding outfit. It’s understood the ski teacher was additionally discovered sporting a helmet.

The pinnacle of the native Alpine rescue crew mentioned the slope was unfenced as a result of it isn’t thought of a difficult run.

Mr Arnold joined the Midland Ski Membership in 1974.

He had been an lively member and held a number of committee positions over time.

He certified as an teacher himself in 1984 and taught at Ackers Adventures dry ski slope in Birmingham.

A membership member mentioned: ‘Everybody may be very upset and devastated. We’re nonetheless looking for out what has occurred.

‘He had been a member of the membership for years and was well-known, having been on the committee and president.’

The Champoluc resort is the biggest situated within the Monterosa snowboarding space.

It’s recognized for attracting off-piste skiers and snowboarders and is marketed is being much less crowded than different Italian resorts.