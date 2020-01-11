“Quality, Not Quantity, Will Be Our Mantra”: Army Chief On Future Warfare

Basic MM Naravane took cost because the Military chief on December 31.

New Delhi:

It’s the “quality and not the quantity that will be our mantra on training for future warfare”, Military chief Basic MM Naravane stated as we speak. He stated the Indian Military is ready to take care of challenges alongside the northern border.

“Men behind the machine matter the most. We will make sure that our men get the best and we will look into all their aspirations, needs,” Basic Naravane stated at a press convention.

Basic Naravane took cost because the Military chief on December 31, succeeding Basic Bipin Rawat who’s now the Chief of Defence Employees. He assumed the brand new position after he was appointed Vice Chief of the Military in September. Basic Naravane earlier headed the Japanese Command, which guards India’s practically four,000-kilometre-long border with China.

He stated the formation of the Chief of Defence Employees is a really massive step in direction of the combination among the many three providers.