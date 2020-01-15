Quantic Dream Has ‘a Lot of Surprises’ in Store for Fans This Year

2019 was a giant yr for Detroit: Turn out to be Human developer, Quantic Dream. The studio acquired a large funding from NetEase, permitting the France-based developer to launch its titles on a number of platforms. As well as, the funding means Quantic Dream can start exploring self-publising choices. Apparently, 2020 may end in extra thrilling occasions for the developer. As such, followers ought to be on the look out for “a lot of surprises” this yr.

Quantic Dream co-founder David Cage briefly hinted on the what’s to return in a current Twitter publish. Doubling as a late new yr celebration, Cage’s tweet guarantees the yr forward can be “even more exciting.” See his publish beneath:

Okay, I’m late… however I wished to say

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

I want you the most effective for 2020.

2019 has been an incredible yr for the studio.

2020 ought to be much more thrilling! We’ve got a whole lot of surprises to return for our followers, so keep tuned!

And in 2020 greater than ever: be deviant! pic.twitter.com/M7OS4SvvJq — David Cage (@David__Cage) January 14, 2020

Cage notably referenced Detroit: Turn out to be Human within the tweet’s last line, telling his followers to “be deviant.” Although it will appear a intelligent trace at potential Detroit-related information, followers most likely shouldn’t get their hopes up. Aside from Heavy Rain’s unfinished DLC, Quantic Dream has hardly proven curiosity in post-launch content material for any of its video games. Have been this to alter with, Detroit, nevertheless, it will definitely characterize fairly the shock.

The studio has but to disclose what it’s engaged on subsequent, however co-founder Guillaume de Fondaumière beforehand teased that the staff is excited by exploring totally different genres. Might extra data on this entrance roll out someday this yr? It doesn’t appear past the realm of chance.

Detroit: Turn out to be Human is on the market to buy now on the PS4 and PC through Epic Video games Retailer.

[Source: David Cage on Twitter]