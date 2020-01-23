Quarter of young teenagers aren’t getting enough sleep

By Victoria Allen Science Correspondent For The Every day Mail

Extra than 1 / 4 of kids should not getting sufficient sleep which is making it onerous for them to focus at college, a examine has discovered.

Researchers from the World Well being Organisation studied nearly three,400 youngsters in England and located round 27 per cent mentioned they battle with sleep.

And the issue will get worse with age, with about 17 per cent of 11-year-olds admitting having hassle sleeping rising to 42 per cent of 15-year-olds – an age group which regularly reviews feeling ‘low’.

Researchers from the World Well being Organisation have discovered round 27 per cent of the three,400 youngsters in England they studied have been struggling to sleep. (Inventory picture)

Virtually half of kids mentioned that they had difficulties sleeping at the very least as soon as per week, which some consultants have mentioned could also be linked to the blue lights from telephones and tablets which may disrupt physique clocks.

The issue seems worse in women, with 32 per cent reporting that they didn’t have sufficient sleep to really feel awake and focus on schoolwork, in contrast with 23 per cent of boys.

Dr Ellen Klemera, senior analysis fellow on the College of Hertfordshire, which hosted the examine, mentioned: ‘These findings are concerning because we know that poor sleep in children has been linked to anxiety, depression, obesity and poor academic achievement.’

The report additionally discovered that just one in six schoolchildren are bodily energetic for at the very least an hour a day, with boys extra doubtless to participate in vigorous exercise.