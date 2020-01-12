Queen, Alice Cooper and more to perform at Australian bushfire relief concert

Queen and Alice Cooper have been introduced among the many first spherical of artists acting at a profit live performance for Australian bushfire aid.

Going down at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16, different names on the invoice embrace ok.d. lang, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, John Farnham, and extra, with some nonetheless to be introduced.

Queen guitarist Brian Could revealed earlier within the week that the band had been requested to play the profit live performance on an open date throughout their seven gigs scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and the Gold Coast from February 13 to 29.

In keeping with 7 Information, the present, which is being referred to as Hearth Battle Australia, will happen over 9 hours and all proceeds from the occasion will go towards plenty of completely different organisations which might be working to combat the continued fires.

There will likely be 70,000 tickets out there at three completely different value factors ($70, $85, and $100). Tickets go on sale tomorrow (January 13) at midday Australian Japanese Normal Time on the Hearth Battle Australia web site.

See the profit live performance’s full lineup beneath (in alphabetical order):

Alice Cooper

Amy Shark

Baker Boy

Conrad Sewell

Daryl Braithwaite

Delta Goodrem

Grinspoon

Man Sebastian

Hilltop Hoods

Icehouse

Illy

Jessica Mauboy

John Farnham

ok.d. lang

Lee Kernaghan

Olivia Newton-John

Peking Duk

Pete Murray

Queen & Adam Lambert

Tina Area

William Barton

In the meantime, celebrities comparable to Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and extra have donated to emergency providers to assist support the nation’s battle towards the continued bushfire disaster.

In music, the likes of Metallica, Nick Cave, Pink and Elton John have all pledged to assist victims of the Australia bushfires.