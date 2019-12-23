Queen allows Princess Beatrice to bring her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with her to Sandringham

By Rebecca English, Royal Correspondent for the Day by day Mail

Printed: 17:00 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:09 EST, 23 December 2019

The monarch has prolonged a coveted invitation to her Norfolk property to Beatrice’s (proper) associate, 36-year-old property tycoon Edoardo ‘Edo’ Mapelli Mozzi (left)

Princess Beatrice has been given permission by the Queen to convey her fiance to Sandringham this yr – and they’re going to even accompany her to church on Christmas Day.

In an indication of solidarity with the beleaguered York household, the monarch has prolonged a coveted invitation to her Norfolk property to Beatrice’s associate, 36-year-old property tycoon Edoardo ‘Edo’ Mapelli Mozzi.

The gesture can be an indication of how the 93-year-old royal is transferring with the instances.

Not so way back it might have been unthinkable for the sovereign, who can be head of the Church of England, to have single staying below her roof.

However, in 2017, conference was relaxed to permit Prince Harry to convey his then-fiancee Meghan Markle to remain on the Queen’s property for the festive season.

It’s understood the Queen, like many senior royals, has felt desperately sorry for Beatrice, 31, who introduced her engagement in September after a brief romance however has seen her happiness overshadowed by the continued fallout from her father’s friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his disastrous interview on BBC2’s Newsnight programme.

A supply on the Queen’s Sandringham property mentioned: ‘Beatrice and Edo arrived final evening.

‘It is clear that Her Majesty desires to assist her granddaughter, who’s getting married at a really tough time for her household. However everybody feels Beatrice deserves to be blissful.’