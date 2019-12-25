Queen and Prince Andrew at Sandringham for Christmas Day service

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

25 December 2019

The Queen has been joined by members of the royal household at the moment for his or her the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

Sporting a fur coat and silk head scarf, Her Majesty arrived at her Norfolk property this morning with out her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, who was discharged from hospital in London yesterday.

The Earl of Wessex and his daughter Woman Louise Windsor strolled into St Mary Magdalene Church collectively whereas Andrew adopted, strolling alongside his brother, Prince Charles.

Though the Duke of Edinburgh was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve, it’s unlikely he’ll attend the church service on the Queen’s non-public property in Norfolk.

The duke was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London on Friday and spent 4 nights present process therapy for an undisclosed ongoing well being concern.

The 98-year-old, who acquired minor accidents after being concerned in a automotive crash close to the property in January, missed the service at St Mary Magdalene Church final yr to remain at house, regardless of being in good well being on the time.

It is usually unlikely that the Duke of York will arrive with the Queen, as he did in 2018, amid the fallout from a disastrous tv interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew stepped down from public duties for the foreseeable future following his look on BBC Newsnight, when he was closely criticised for exhibiting little regret over his friendship with convicted intercourse offender Epstein.

Within the interview, the duke denied claims he slept with Virginia Giuffre, one in all Epstein’s victims, on three separate events.

Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice is anticipated to be joined by fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for the primary time on the church, after the Day by day Mail reported the Queen had prolonged an invite to the property tycoon.

In one other departure from final yr, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not going to stroll into the church aspect by aspect with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Harry and Meghan shall be celebrating Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s first festive season with the duchess’s mom, Doria Ragland, as an alternative of becoming a member of the royal household’s conventional celebration in Norfolk.

Their option to spend Christmas away from Sandringham follows claims of a rift, first between Meghan and Kate, which appeared to have been been quashed as they arrived collectively eventually yr’s service, after which between Harry and brother William.

In an ITV tv documentary broadcast in October, Harry, when requested concerning the scenario, mentioned he liked his brother dearly however they have been ‘on completely different paths in the intervening time’.

Effectively-wishers who collect to see the royals take their conventional stroll to the church could also be hoping to catch a glimpse of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

If that’s the case, it might be the primary time the youthful royals have attended the Christmas Day service.

Because the Queen is head of the Church of England, it’s a key a part of royal celebrations.

Following the service, the Windsors take pleasure in a festive lunch again at Sandringham Home after which quiet down collectively to look at the Queen’s Christmas Day speech.

In her broadcast to the nation and the Commonwealth, the Queen is to acknowledge the ‘bumpy’ path the royal household and the nation has skilled over the previous 12 months.