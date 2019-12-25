Queen attends Christmas Day church service in Sandringham as Prince Philip stays back on estate

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:18 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 08:34 EST, 25 December 2019

Commercial

The Queen is sporting festive purple for the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham with the household as Prince Philip stays again on the property following his well being care.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, was discharged from hospital in London yesterday, leaving the Queen to go to church alone.

He’s on the royals’ personal property in Norfolk after being flown there by helicopter after he left hospital on Christmas Eve.

Pictured: The Queen wears festive purple at Sandringham at present as Prince Philip stays on the Norfolk property following his well being issues in latest days

The Duke was seen leaving the King Edward VII hospital in central London this morning, the place he has spent 4 nights this week earlier than heading dwelling to Sandringham for Christmas

Pictured: Prince Philip arrives at Sandringham by helicopter following his remedy at King Edward VII hospital in London, the place he spent 4 nights

He was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London on Friday and spent 4 nights present process remedy for an undisclosed ongoing well being problem.

The Duke, who obtained minor accidents after being concerned in a automobile crash close to the property in January, missed the service at St Mary Magdalene Church final 12 months to remain at dwelling, regardless of being in good well being on the time.

Additionally absent from the service was Prince Andrew, who’s dealing with continued backlash over his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and attended an earlier service with Charles.

At the moment is the primary time the youthful royals have attended, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte going into church alongside their dad and mom, William and Kate. At six and 4 they’re now sufficiently old to take a seat by the service.

The brand new Fab 4: Karen Anvil, 40, who final 12 months took the right shot of Kate, William, Meghan and Harry scored once more at present as she captured this picture of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their two eldest youngsters

At the moment is the primary time the youthful royals have attended, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte going into church alongside their dad and mom, William and Kate. At six and 4 they’re now sufficiently old to take a seat by the service

The Queen, 93, donned a fetching purple hat and matching coat for the annual service at Sandringham

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived with their youngsters George and Charlotte

Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice was additionally joined by fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for the primary time on the church.

Because the Queen is head of the Church of England, it’s a key a part of royal celebrations. Following the service, the Windsors take pleasure in a festive lunch again at Sandringham Home after which quiet down collectively to observe the Queen’s Christmas Day speech.

In her broadcast to the nation and the Commonwealth, the Queen is to acknowledge the ‘bumpy’ path the royal household and the nation has skilled over the previous 12 months.