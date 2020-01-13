Queen Elizabeth Agrees On “Period Of Transition” For Prince Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry, Meghan in a shock announcement had stated they needed to step again from the royal frontline

London:

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday stated Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan could be allowed to separate their time between Britain and Canada whereas their future is finalised.

The monarch stated there could be a “period of transition”, although there was extra work to be carried out to resolve the “complex” problem, after the couple stated they needed to step again from the royal frontline.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)