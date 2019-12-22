December 22, 2019 | 10:51am | Up to date December 22, 2019 | 10:52am

Queen Elizabeth attended church Sunday together with her household after her husband, Prince Philip, spent a second evening within the hospital, in line with a report.

The Queen was accompanied by son Prince Edward and his household at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, because the Duke of Edinburgh remained hospitalized in London, the BBC reported.

Philip, 98, was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Friday for “observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition,” in line with Buckingham Palace.

He had been on the household’s Sandringham Property in Norfolk, the place the royals are anticipated to spend their Christmas vacation, the outlet reported.