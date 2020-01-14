News

Queen Elizabeth II Allows Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Split Time Between U.K., Canada

January 15, 2020
Saying she respects the couple’s hopes to “live a more independent life as a family,” Queen Elizabeth II introduced she’s going to enable Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to transition to finish their reliance on public funds and cut up their time between the UK and Canada. What do you assume?

“Just wait till the Ottawa tabloids sink their teeth into them.”

Jasmin Fuentes • Programs Analyst

“In the end, it’s probably best to spread the royal family around to avoid more inbreeding.”

Brett Brooks • Statuette Engraver

“Okay, but once they see the Thunder Bay Historical Museum, she’s never getting them back.”

Dmitri Reyes • Cattle Wrangler

