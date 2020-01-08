Queen Elizabeth II Responds To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Decision To Step Down — & It Sounds Like She’s PISSED!

The Queen has spoken… kind of.

As we reported, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an announcement on Wednesday detailing their choice to step down as “senior” members of the royal household, stunning the world — and Her Majesty’s workplace, apparently!

Associated: Meghan & Harry Are ‘Considering Their Options’

Mere hours after the announcement was made, the workplace of Queen Elizabeth II hit again with a press release suggesting Harry and Meg didn’t seek the advice of different members of the royal household earlier than unveiling their plans to the world.

In response to royal reporter Richard Palmer, the assertion reads:

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Wow! Sounds prefer it’s all nonetheless very up within the air, which is NOT how Harry and Meg made issues appear of their preliminary assertion.

Earlier Wednesday, they shared:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

We guess Her Majesty The Queen doesn’t absolutely help her grandson and granddaughter-in-law’s “progressive new role” for themselves!

Furthermore, the BBC’s royal correspondent Jonny Dymond has since claimed the Palace is “disappointed” with the couple’s plans to separate their time between the UK and North America.

So, whereas it’s now clear that discussions nonetheless have to be had, we now have to marvel: what would be the results of these discussions?

Will Gammy lower off her grandkids utterly for his or her insubordination? We shudder to consider how Her Majesty will reply!

There’s actually no method for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to return on their announcement, although we’re shocked to listen to the way it’s supposedly been dealt with contained in the royal circle.