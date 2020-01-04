January four, 2020 | 12:41am

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George pose for a photograph to mark the beginning of the brand new decade within the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace, London. AP

UK’s royal household is ringing within the new decade with a brand new household portrait.

Queen Elizabeth II was joined by her three heirs — son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George — within the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace for the picture, launched on Friday to have a good time the beginning of 2020.

“To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George,” learn a press release from the royal household posted on its official social media accounts.

Within the picture, the 93-year-old monarch stands in entrance of her household in a white gown with a blue brooch, clutching a purse.

Charles, 71, stands on a step to her left in a pinstripe swimsuit, his arm resting on the shoulder of six-year-old George, who’s wearing inexperienced and navy tartan pants.

To the best of the queen stands William, 37, in a navy swimsuit, his arms clasped collectively.

The portrait was shot by photographer Ranald Mackechnie on Dec. 18, simply earlier than the queen’s annual Christmas luncheon on the palace, in line with Folks journal.

That was the identical day the 4 technology of royals have been photographed getting ready Christmas pudding.

Mackechnie additionally shot the one different portrait displaying the members of the royal line of succession, which was launched in April 2016, to mark the queen’s 90th birthday.