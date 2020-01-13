Does this imply the brand new Conflict of the Windsors is over?

After one more assembly of the minds over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s need to depart the Royal household, Queen Elizabeth II has launched an official assertion.

And shock… it’s fairly supportive! See what’s “been agreed” (beneath)!

“Right now my household had very constructive discussions on the way forward for my grandson and his household.

My household and I are totally supportive of Harry and Meghan’s need to create a brand new life as a younger household. Though we might have most well-liked them to stay full-time working Members of the Royal Household, we respect and perceive their want to dwell a extra unbiased life as a household whereas remaining a valued a part of my household.

Harry and Meghan have made clear that they don’t wish to be reliant on public funds of their new lives.

It has due to this fact been agreed that there will probably be a interval of transition through which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

These are complicated issues for my household to resolve, and there’s some extra work to be carried out, however I’ve requested for ultimate choices to be reached within the coming days.”