Queen Elizabeth Shares The Crown’s Final Decision On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Family Exit!

The wait is over! It seems Queen Elizabeth II has decide about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s want to step down as senior members of the Royal household.

On Saturday, Her Majesty shared an official assertion which solutions lots of our questions on what’s subsequent for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all the main modifications coming down the pipeline for the folks.

The highly-anticipated replace comes days after the Queen met with Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles for about 5 hours behind closed doorways earlier this week on Monday to hammer out the logistics.

So, with out additional ado, let’s dive proper into the bulletin uploaded to the Sussex Royal Instagram account, which begins:

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

The assertion continued with reward for what Archie Harrison‘s mother and father have achieved and overcome collectively to date:

“I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.”

The Royal decree concluded with greatest needs for the Sussexes:

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

As seen right here:

Whereas that every one sounds good, we nonetheless don’t know what modifications to count on and when to count on them!

Fortunately, a separate, newly launched assertion from the Buckingham Palace official web site offered extra context for us (beneath):

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Household for his or her ongoing help as they embark on the subsequent chapter of their lives. As agreed on this new association, they perceive that they’re required to step again from Royal duties, together with official army appointments.”

So, what about all that British taxpayer cash allotted for Meg and Harry?

“They are going to not obtain public funds for Royal duties. With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will proceed to take care of their personal patronages and associations. Whereas they’ll not formally symbolize The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that all the things they do will proceed to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

OK, however will they nonetheless be referred to with their Royal titles? The assertion concluded because the Queen famous:

“The Sussexes won’t use their HRH titles as they’re not working members of the Royal Household. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their want to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which is able to stay their UK household house. Buckingham Palace doesn’t touch upon the main points of safety preparations. There are effectively established unbiased processes to find out the necessity for publicly-funded safety.”

These new modifications will reportedly take impact in Spring 2020, which suggests only a few quick months from now!

So, no extra Royal titles, official army appointments (sorry, Harry!), public funding, and the couple has agreed to pay again all that cash spent on their Frogmore Cottage — which they’ll proceed to make use of indefinitely on the discretion of Her Majesty.

Reactions to all of this, Perezcious readers? We’re anticipating one from Will and Kate Middleton any day now, however within the meantime, we need to hear from you! Sound OFF within the feedback beneath…