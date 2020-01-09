Queen In Chaos! Elizabeth Calls Royals Together For ‘Emergency Meeting’ Amid Harry & Meghan’s Exit

From every part we’ve heard, the exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caught the Royal household with their fancy pants down.

Regardless of studies late final yr suggesting Queen Elizabeth II was contemplating stripping them of their titles and duties, maybe calling their bluff as they talked about strolling away, this was nonetheless clearly a shock to all concerned.

Associated: Prince William Was ‘Blindsided’ By Announcement

So, what are they doing about it? Will the Royals struggle the Duke and Duchess on this? Simply the alternative apparently.

In line with a Royal supply spilling to Individuals on Thursday, Her Majesty is doing every part she will be able to to expedite the departure! The insider says the monarch known as Prince Charles and Prince William to an emergency assembly of the senior family members — the remaining senior members we suppose we should always say — with a purpose to get this accomplished:

“The Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work at pace with governments and the Sussexes’s office to find workable solutions and this is expected to take days, not weeks.”

The supply says they have been certainly shocked — however they stored calm and carried on:

“This has moved from shock and a range of emotions to something more constructive. It is complicated. This is happening very quickly. And the proof in that is the fact that this will take days and not weeks.”

Days. Wow. When it comes to this large of a change that’s virtually instantaneous!

What’s going to the Royals need to do? Of their announcement, Harry and Meghan acknowledged their intentions “to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” So first the fam wants to determine WTF precisely that even means.

Subsequent, they mentioned they meant to separate their time between the UK and North America whereas engaged on a “new charitable entity.” That half apparently requires some critical planning because the supply says palace officers intend to “talk openly with governments” on each side of the Atlantic. And the phrase of the day is briskness. Per the insider:

“People are trying to work fast through these complicated issues in order to find something that works for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

We might study precisely what Harry and Meghan intend to do subsequent as early as subsequent week!

What do YOU assume their subsequent step might be??

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]