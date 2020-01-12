Queen, k.d. lang, Alice Cooper, & amp; More Performing At Australian Bushfire Relief Concert

A profit live performance for Australian bushfire reduction will happen at Sydney's ANZ Stadium subsequent month on 2 / 16. The primary spherical of artists performing has been revealed, as 7 Information reviews, and so they embrace Queen Adam Lambert, okay.d. lang, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, John Farnham, and extra, with some nonetheless to be introduced.

The present, which is being known as FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA, will happen over 9 hours and all proceeds will go towards quite a few totally different organizations which might be working to struggle the continuing fires. There can be 70, 000 tickets accessible at three value factors ($ 70, $ 85, and $ 100) and tickets go on sale on Monday 1 / 13 at midday Australian Japanese Commonplace Time.

Right here’s the complete lineup:

Queen Adam Lambert

Ok.D. lang

Alice Cooper

Amy Shark

Baker Boy

Conrad Sewell

Daryl Braithwaite

Delta Goodrem

Grinspoon

Man Sebastian

Hilltop Hoods

Icehouse

Illy

Jessica Mauboy

John Farnham

Lee Kernaghan

Olivia Newton-John

Peking Duk

Pete Murray

Tina Enviornment

William Barton