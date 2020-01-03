Queen legend Brian May on his ‘paralysing’ depression

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Queen guitarist Brian Could has spoken out about his battle with melancholy on Instagram.

In a candid and emotional submit, the 72-year-old revealed he placed on a ‘courageous face’ over the festive interval as he struggled together with his psychological well being.

Sharing particulars together with his 2.1million followers, Could added: ‘Most of this Christmas interval I haven’t wished to indicate my face as a result of my face was grim. There’s one thing about this time of the 12 months that paralyses me. Despair, hopelessness, concern … I get engulfed.’

In 2002, the guitarist admitted he felt suicidal after the loss of life of Freddie Mercury and the collapse of their band within the late 1980s and early 1990s.

He underwent intensive remedy at an Arizona clinic the place no person knew who he was, to beat his melancholy and rebuild his relationship and profession.

On Instagram right now, Could penned a heartfelt submit detailing his battle.

Sharing a picture of himself alongside Jimi Hendrix, he wrote: ‘Inspiration for the following 10 years ? Because of my expensive buddy Joe Elliott [lead singer of the band Def Leppard], I’ve this nice picture of my hero Jimi Hendrix on my wall to remind me to maintain reaching for the celebrities.

‘Ach! A bit too glib for you ? Nicely, that’s my courageous face. Most of this Christmas interval I haven’t wished to indicate my face as a result of my face was grim.

‘There’s one thing about this time of the 12 months that paralyses me. Despair, hopelessness, concern … I get engulfed. Is it logical? No. Ought to I be glad about my life and due to this fact NOT depressed ? Sure.

‘However none of that makes any distinction whenever you search for and the colors have gone out of the world. Tomorrow I’m wrenching myself again into ‘normality’ – beginning with some biking and stretching and cold and hot showering.’

Could, pictured on December 26, additionally saved followers updated as he takes half in Veganuary

Could, an lively animal rights campaigner, additionally saved followers updated as he takes half in Veganuary.

He shared particulars of his meal plan as he embraces a vegan life-style all through the month of January.

He added: ‘Glad Friday of us … we’ll quickly be out of this murky Sargasso Sea ! Bri’

Could introduced earlier within the week he was turning into a vegan for the month ‘reduce the load on our groaning planet’ and to enhance his well being.

He wrote: ‘As an animal campaigner, it has been bothering me for some time that I nonetheless eat animal-derived meals, that has brought on indignity and ache to a non-human animal.

‘So I’ll attempt to transfer alongside the road. I will not be pressuring anybody else to do the identical, and it will not change my dedication to serving to farmers remedy the issue of bovine TB. However for me it is time.’