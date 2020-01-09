Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain attend the funeral chapel of Infanta Pilar de Borbon

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:24 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:38 EST, 9 January 2020

King Felipe VI and his spouse Queen Letizia have visited a funeral chapel in Madrid to pay their respects to his aunt the Infanta Pilar of Spain, Duchess of Badajoz, who died yesterday.

Pilar de Borbón was King Emeritus Juan Carlos’s elder sister and died yesterday, aged 83, after being urgently admitted to the Ruber Worldwide Clinic in Madrid on January 5, the day of Juan Carlos’s 82nd birthday.

Members of the royal household together with her brother Juan Carlos and his spouse Queen Sofia, 81, in addition to her nephew King Felipe, 51 and his spouse Letizia, 47, attended to pay their respects.

Though particulars of her circumstances weren’t confirmed, the Duchess revealed in late Could 2019 that she suffered from colon most cancers.

Queen Letizia, who supported her husband donned a sober black swimsuit for the event.

The Spanish King seemed pained and severe when he arrived on the chapel to satisfy his relations who had come to pay their respects.

Former King Juan Carlos arived in a chauffeur-driven automobile, with Queen Sofia within the again seat.

Euroweeklynews reported that the Infanta died surrounded by her family members yesterday morning after a number of days in hospital.

Juan Carlos was the final customer to go to her in her final moments, after her youngsters, nieces and nephews and sister-in regulation Margarita de Borbón, Queen Emeritus Sofía got here to pay their respects.

Pilar’s final public look was final November, on the opening of the New Future charity bazaar in Madrid. She was affectionately referred to as Doña Pi by the general public, who favored her for her dedication to a number of charitable causes.

She leaves behind her 5 youngsters Simoneta Gómez-Acebo de Borbón, Juan Gómez-Acebo de Borbón, Viscount of La Torre, Bruno Gómez-Acebo de Borbón Luis Gómez-Acebo ed Borbón and Fernando Gómez-Acebo de Borbón.

Her actual title being Maria del Pilar Alfonsa Juana Victoria Luisa Ignacia y Todos los Santos de Borbon y Borbon-Dos Sicilias, she was born on July 30th 1936 in Cannes, France.

She spent most of her early years exiled from Spain in the course of the Franco Regime after her grandfather King Alfonso XIII was compelled to flea the nation.

In 1967 she married Luis Gomez-Acebo and renounced her rights to the throne (which was nonetheless defunct) to take action.

After the dying of Basic Franco in 1975, her brother Juan Carlos ascended the throne and later made her Infanta of Spain and the title of HRH, Her Royal Highness.