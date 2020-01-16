Queen Letizia mimics Meghan Markle as she ‘shrobes’ her coat while battling the rain in Madrid

By Leigh Mcmanus For Mailonline

Printed: 06:35 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:59 EST, 16 January 2020

She’s identified for her impeccable sense of favor, and Queen Letizia of Spain did not disappoint as she chaired a Spanish Crimson Cross assembly on violence towards ladies in the present day.

Channelling enterprise stylish, the mother-of-two, 47, stepped out in a gray tartan patterned two piece go well with with a crisp white undershirt.

When arriving on the Spanish Crimson Cross HQ, the monarch elegantly noticed off the moist and blustery circumstances with a cream suede coat flung effortlessly over her shoulder à la Meghan Markle who is thought to deploy the stylish ‘shoulder-robe’ look along with her outerwear.

Sensible: Channelling enterprise stylish, the mother-of-two, 47, stepped out in a gray tartan patterned two piece go well with with a crisp white undershirt as she landed at Crimson Cross HQ in Madrid

The Queen was with out her husband King Felipe, whom she married on the Almudena Cathedral at Royal Palace, Madrid, in Could 2004.

Right now she was pictured alongside the likes of Spanish Well being Minister, Salvador Illa (, and Spanish Crimson Cross’ Chairman, Javiern Senent as they mentioned the subject ‘Gender Violence: Methods and Challenges’.

When the monarch arrived on the HQ within the Spanish capital, she was greeted by an entire host of delegates from the political and charity spheres.

She accomplished her outfit with a pair of black pointed heels and a leather-based clutch bag.

Her look comes on the birthday of her grandmother Menchu ​​Álvarez del Valle, who turns 92.

Royal coat code: When arriving, the monarch elegantly noticed off the moist and blustery circumstances with a cream suede coat flung effortlessly over her shoulder à la Meghan Markle

Solo: The Queen was with out her husband King Felipe, whom she married on the Almudena Cathedral at Royal Palace, Madrid, in Could 2004

She revealed to Spanish publication Diez Minutos that she nonetheless speaks to her son Jesus, the daddy of the queen, day by day – and he ‘scolds’ her for a specific behavior.

‘I maintain smoking as a result of I prefer it by now … I’ve tried to give up as a result of my son scolds me,’ she stated.

It has been a busy time for Letizia who was again at work final week a day after the demise of her husband’s aunt Doña Pilar, who misplaced her lengthy battle to colon most cancers aged 83 on Wednesday.

The rain in Spain! The Queen was shielded from the Madrid circumstances by an aide who carried an umbrella for her

Type: Slipping in from the chilly, she gave a glimpse at her tall body and full outfit, accomplished with a pair of black heels and a leather-based clutch bag

Inside: Letizia alongside Well being Minister, Salvador Illa (L), and Spanish Crimson Cross’ Chairman, Javiern Senent (R) as they mentioned the subject ‘Gender Violence: Methods and Challenges’

A day later, Letizia was at Gregorio Marañón Basic Hospital the place she had a working assembly with the Spanish Federation of Uncommon Ailments (FEDER).

Yesterday, she hosted movie bosses on the Palace of Zarzuela in Madrid.

Earlier than marrying into the royal household, Letizia had beforehand labored as a reporter for the information channel 24 Horas, the place she held a weekly anchor place on the present Informe Semanal and in addition a place on the day by day morning information programme.

Prove: When the monarch arrived on the HQ within the Spanish capital, she was greeted by an entire host of delegates from the political and charity spheres

Appears to be like the half! Earlier than marrying into the royal household, Letizia had beforehand labored as a reporter for information channel 24 Horas, the place she held a weekly anchor place