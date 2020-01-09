Queen Letizia wows in recycled houndstooth blazer and sexy leather trousers at meeting in Madrid

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Queen Letizia of Spain appeared business-like this morning in a trendy recycled houndstooth blazer and leather-based trousers as she returned to work following the Duchess of Badajoz’s loss of life yesterday.

The mother-of-two, 47, lower a trendy determine as she attended a gathering for FEDER, the Spanish Federation for Uncommon Ailments, in Madrid earlier at this time.

The royal nailed workwear stylish, pairing an elegant black polo neck and leather-based trousers with a stylish houndstooth blazer by Spanish model Uterque, which prices £200.

It comes after she joined husband King Felipe VI, 51, at a funeral chapel final evening to pay her respects to his aunt, Infanta Pilar of Spain – the older sister of King Juan Carlos I – who died yesterday.

The mother-of-two appeared targeted as she arrived for the assembly in Madrid earlier this morning. She saved her make-up delicate, including a contact of brown eyeliner to her lids and sweeping a nude color throughout her lips

The royal recycled a black and white houndstooth blazer for the event, with black leather-based trousers and a easy polo neck

She first wore the double breasted blazer, which is sold-out on-line, in November as she joined King Felipe to board their flight to Havana for a 4 day journey to Cuba.

The queen completed her fashionable outfit with a big black clutch bag and black stilettos.

The royal, who is likely one of the administrators of FEDER, saved her make-up to a minimal and accessorised with a easy pair of studs for the occasion

The royal saved her jewelry minimal for the event, donning a pair of easy stud earrings.

Letizia styled her hair with a mild blow dry, and accentuated her pure magnificence with delicate make-up for the assembly.

She might be seen smiling into the solar as she arrived for the assembly at FEDER earlier at this time.

The previous journalist is likely one of the administrators of the Spanish Federation of Uncommon Ailments (FEDER).

The Spanish Federation of Uncommon Ailments goals to advertise ‘the necessity to work with everybody concerned to advertise the entry to a analysis for these folks affected by uncommon ailments.’

They assist individuals who have contracted a illness that lower than 5 folks per 10,000 have. There are greater than three million those that match the invoice in Spain alone.

It comes after the royal and her husband Form Felipe attended a funeral chapel for his aunt the Infanta Pilar of Spain, Duchess of Badajoz, final evening.

The mother-of-two might be seen holding a notepad as she walked into the assembly with FEDER at this time

Pilar de Borbon was King Emeritus Juan Carlos’s elder sister and died yesterday aged 83 after being urgently admitted on the Ruber Worldwide Clinic in Madrid on January 5, the day of Juan Carlos’s 82nd birthday.

Members of the royal household together with her brother Juan Carlos and his spouse Queen Sofia, 81, in addition to her nephew King Felipe and his spouse attended a funeral chapel for her yesterday night.

Though particulars of her circumstances weren’t confirmed, the Duchess revealed in late Could 2019 that she suffered from colon most cancers, and has possible succumbed to her sickness.