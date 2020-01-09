Queen Mathilde of Belgium welcomes EU dignitaries for a New Year reception at Brussels Royal Palace

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline

Queen Mathilde proved the proper hostess as she welcomed EU dignitaries for a New 12 months’s reception at Brussels Royal Palace.

The Belgian Queen, 46, joined her husband King Philippe, 59, in welcoming distinguished figures of the European Union to their palace, positioned within the coronary heart of the capital earlier at the moment.

EU Fee President Ursula Von der Leyen and the President of the European Parliament David-Maria Sassoli made their solution to the palace this morning to be welcomed by the royal couple. The British ambassador to the EU Tim Barrow was additionally in attendance.

Mathilde seemed gorgeous in a purple midi costume with sheer balloon sleeves, which she paired with beige heels.

Mathilde seemed a deal with with a bouncy blow dry who highlighted her honey locks and a pair of drop earrings

A small beige clutch bag tucked below her arm, she led Ursuka Von der Leyen and David-Maria Sassoli across the palace.

Sporting a pair of drop earring with diamonds and a silver bracelet, the Belgian monarch was the image of magnificence through the small reception.

Her husband King Philippe seemed sensible in a thinly striped navy blue swimsuit and a noticed orange tie.

King Philippe of Belgium, 59, sported a wise navy blue striped swimsuit with a crisp white shirt and an orange tie with dots motif at the moment

Mathilde expertly led every of her friends across the palace to the reception room, exchanging a number of phrases with every one

The ambiance of the occasion appeared relaxed and amicable, with Mathilde expertly exhibiting her friends across the room.

Along with her understated costume, Queen Mathilde proved as soon as once more that she has mastered the artwork of choosing the proper outfit for each event.