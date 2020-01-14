Queen Maxima of the Netherlands dazzles in statement earrings outside Royal Palace in Amsterdam

By Monica Greep For Mailonline

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands seemed in excessive spirits at this time as she waved to followers outdoors the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

The Dutch monarch, 48, placed on a sublime show in dazzling blue earrings and a matching fitted robe as she arrived to attend the annual New Years reception.

The royal managed to keep up her usually polished look regardless of windy circumstances as she fortunately gestured to the crowds alongside her husband King Willem-Alexander, 52, on the occasion.

Maxima, mom to 3 daughters Catharina-Amalia, 15, Alexia, 13, and Ariane, 11, has loved a comparatively quiet Christmas and New Yr interval following a busy 12 months of engagements.

She returned to royal duties final week within the metropolis of Ugchelen, visiting De Wending, an establishment for habit remedy and restoration help.

At present the queen seemed fashionable in an embroidered knee-length shift costume which cinched in on the waist and was emblazoned with an intricate two-tone blue and gray sample.

The stylish robe boasted a navy blue fur trim across the collar and hemline and Maxima donned a pair of suede stiletto heels to complete off the outfit.

She teamed the delicate ensemble with a pair of assertion teardrop sapphire earrings.

The couple, who share kids Catharina-Amalia, 15, Alexia, 13, and Ariane, 11, waved fortunately to onlookers as they entered the occasion

On her arms she wore an identical blue ring, paired with silver bangles, and carried a navy blue suede clutch bag in her different hand.

Her windswept blonde hair was worn unfastened round her shoulders whereas her make-up was pure to indicate off her glowing complexion, with a delicate trace of blue eye-shadow.

The pair seemed shut as they shared a smile in entrance of their royal onlookers. King Willem-Alexander seemed sensible in a navy blue swimsuit, which he matched with a crimson and white patterned tie.

He reduce a good-looking determine, ending off her outfit with a white pocket sq. and a pair of darkish purple leather-based brogues.

Dutch Princess Beatrix was additionally current and waved on the reception as she arrived sporting a sublime monochrome costume which she paired with a black wrap adorned in fluffy pom poms.

Final Wednesday, the royal confirmed off her sartorial prowess in her first public occasion of the last decade after taking a break from appearances over the festive interval.

Maxima, a world financier by coaching, was married to Willem-Alexander in 2002 in Amsterdam.

She was born in Argentina earlier than she married into the Dutch royal household, three years after assembly her husband-to-be in Seville, Spain.

Her husband Willem-Alexander grew to become king after his mom, Beatrix, abdicated in April 2013 after 33 years as reigning monarch.

Queen Maxima has reportedly stated that she had no inkling Willem-Alexander was inheritor to the throne after they first met.