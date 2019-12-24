December 24, 2019 | 6:54pm

Queens District Lawyer-elect Melinda Katz introduced Tuesday she’s going to go softer on prison defendants when she takes over because the borough’s chief prosecutor on Jan. 1.

Katz mentioned she’s going to make it simpler for prison defendants to have their circumstances heard by a grand jury inside 5 days of an arrest, with out shedding their proper to plea cut price.

The previous borough president mentioned defendants have a authorized proper to have a grand jury listening to inside 5 days. However the present coverage of the Queens DA’s workplace refuses to cut price with a defendant who doesn’t wave his proper to the five-day grand jury rule.

“Beginning with cases newly arraigned on January 1, 2020, the DA’s staff will at all times be open to discussions aimed at resolving cases and will not withhold plea offers from persons who choose to exercise this statutory right,” a press assertion put out by Katz’s transition crew mentioned.

Likewise, Katz mentioned the prevailing coverage of refusing to interact in plea discussions with defendants who’ve been indicted by a grand jury “will also be abandoned.”

“The level of evidence necessary to secure a grand jury indictment is a ‘reasonable cause’ to believe that the person has committed the crime. Based on such a low standard of evidence, the rigid refusal to consider options other than a ‘top count’ guilty plea or trial is inconsistent with DA-elect Katz’s commitment to an open minded approach to case resolution that considers all possible dispositions of a case that will serve the ends of justice,” the assertion mentioned.

Katz mentioned she made the adjustments to “foster a new spirit of cooperation” with all events — together with defendants — to hunt justice.

Dealing with a troublesome main race from Democratic Socialist rebel Tiffany Caban, Katz veered left on prison justice points, together with supporting the top of money bail for a lot of crimes. The race was dominated by a push for equity to defendants — together with legalizing prostitution — relatively than prosecuting crimes and standing up for crime victims.

Katz survived a main scare, narrowly defeating Caban after a hand-count recount after which simply beating her Republican challenger within the basic election.