Queen’s former chef reveals recipe to Kate Middleton’s favourite dessert of sticky toffee pudding

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline

Printed: 03:02 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:03 EST, 13 January 2020

A former royal chef has revealed his recipe for the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite dessert, a sticky toffee pudding.

Darren McGrady, 58, who labored as a private chef to the Queen, in addition to Princess Diana and Prince William and Harry, revealed Kate Middleton usually cooks her personal meals and even does her personal grocery procuring.



Talking to Delish, the cook dinner, who now lives in Dallas, Texas, mentioned he begins the recipe by coating chopped dates with baking soda.

Darren McGrady, who labored as a private chef to the Queen, in addition to Princess Diana and Prince William and Harry, revealed Kate Middleton usually cooks her personal meals and even does her personal grocery procuring.

He then melts Muscovado sugar to make the sticky-sweet glaze.

Darren, who has cooked for 5 US Presidents, then provides the cake batter of eggs, butter, flour, sugar which he mixes with the liquid date mixture, earlier than steaming it for an hour.

The dessert, that is been served at Buckingham Palace, is completed off with sauce and whipped cream.

He advised Delish: ‘That is how we ready it at Buckingham Palace’ he added that ‘the Queen liked this at Sandringham when it was actually chilly exterior, and when she was at Balmoral, and the remainder of the royal household did too.’

Kate’s favorite dessert is claimed to be sticky toffee pudding, which Darren reveals she makes herself

Writing on his web site, Darren describes the dessert as ‘a superb deal with for these chilly climate days and really easy to make too’, the place he reveals his full recipe.

It comes because the writer slammed Meghan Markle following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s choice to resign as senior royals.

Darren mentioned that Meghan ‘solely wished to be well-known’ and that ‘Individuals saying Princess Diana can be proud do not know Princess Diana. She would have been livid that Harry had been so manipulated.

The chef has beforehand revealed how there’s a lot meals and tools wanted for Christmas at Sandringham the ARMY helps transport provides

Writing on his web site , Darren describes the dessert as ‘a superb deal with for these chilly climate days and really easy to make too’ (inventory picture)

Talking in an interview with royal reporter Omid Scobie for Yahoo UK collection The Royal Story, Darren mentioned: ‘It takes months of planning contacting the entire suppliers.

‘The day earlier than we went as much as Sandringham, we would pack the entire tools into these hampers after which the Military would arrive and cargo them into the again of those massive military vans. It actually was a army operation!’

He added: ‘The boys would come all the way down to an enormous hearty breakfast however the girls, they like the additional hour or so to prepare so that they’d have a breakfast tray taken as much as their rooms with some sliced fruit, perhaps a boiled egg.

‘That may type of carry them going into church, after which the royal lunch.’

Darren, who labored for the royal household for 10 years and oversaw Christmas on a lot of events, defined the chef in cost has to arrange separate menus for the adults, youngsters and even the corgis.