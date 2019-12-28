Queen’s Roger Taylor made OBE in New Year Honours list

Queen‘s Roger Taylor has been made an OBE within the New Yr Honours listing.

The listing, which was drawn up and permitted throughout Theresa Might’s premiership, rewards a lineup of well-known figures from the worlds of artwork and sport. However the overwhelming majority (72%) of the 1,097 to be recognised had been individuals who work of their communities.

Taylor, finest often known as the drummer of Queen, has campaigned for the attention of Aids, launched a musical that includes Queen’s biggest hits and is likely one of the few residing individuals to seem on a Royal Mail stamp.

The 70-year-old multi-instrumentalist, born in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, performed drums in Smile, the precursor to Queen based by Brian Might, and helped write Queen’s primary songs ‘These Are The Days Of Our Lives’, ‘Innuendo’ and ‘Under Pressure’, in addition to contributing to main hits reminiscent of ‘Radio Ga Ga’ and ‘A Kind Of Magic’.

In 1970, the identical 12 months Smile revamped as Queen, Taylor turned down the possibility to turn into drummer for Genesis, permitting Phil Collins to affix as an alternative.



He was the primary Queen member to go solo along with his 1977 track ‘I Wanna Testify’, earlier than releasing a string of albums.

Inflicting controversy in 1999, Taylor can be one of many few residing individuals to seem on a Royal Mail stamp. He was seen enjoying drums behind frontman Freddie Mercury in a picture of the pair on stage, which was issued as a part of a Nice Britons collection.

At that time it was understood that solely members of the Royal Household had been allowed to seem on stamps whereas nonetheless residing.

Following Mercury’s loss of life in 1991 of bronchial pneumonia ensuing from Aids, on the age of 45, Taylor started to advertise consciousness of the illness worldwide.

In 2019 it was introduced that he would assist oversee the newly established Music Stroll Of Fame in London’s Camden City.

Queen had been famously depicted in final 12 months’s Bohemian Rhapsody biopic, which set cinema field workplace information.

