Queensland snake catcher gets bitten by a deadly eastern brown snake while live streaming

By Tom Place For Day by day Mail Australia

Printed: 04:09 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:18 EST, 28 December 2019

An skilled snake catcher live-streamed the second he was bitten by a lethal japanese brown snake whereas attempting to catch it.

Tony Harrison was attending a house in Pimpama, 50 kilometres south of Brisbane, on Friday, when the reptile caught him abruptly.

Within the footage, Mr Harrison will be seen lifting an air-con unit when the snake immediately lashed out on the veteran snake catcher’s thumb.

Mr Harrison will be heard grunting in ache earlier than a girl asks if he’s okay.

He took to Fb on Saturday to reassure his followers that he was recovering and thanked paramedics for rapidly administering first help.

‘In the mean time I really feel good, scared however good,’ he mentioned.

‘I endure from anaphylaxis so even the scent of snake’s blood makes me puff up and that is not taking place now in order that’s a very good signal.’

His accomplice, Brooke Harrison, informed the Day by day Mail Australia that regardless of being bitten by the second most venomous snake on the planet his first thought was to safe the damaging reptile.

‘He continued to catch the snake, he wrapped it up after which he referred to as an ambulance for himself,’ she mentioned.

Mr Harrison was rushed to hospital and will have misplaced his life if he was not bitten by a brown snake years earlier, that allowed his immune system to construct up a resistance to the venom.

‘He was bitten about 18 years in the past and that most likely saved his life,’ she mentioned.

‘It was an enormous ordeal, he practically died on the time.’

Mr Harrison took to Fb on Saturday to reassure his followers that he was recovering properly in hospital

Ms Harrison mentioned the primary spherical of blood assessments from the hospital indicated he was secure and observe up checks have been being carried out each hour.

‘They’re protecting him in statement for about 12 hours however he needs to be again at work tomorrow,’ she mentioned.

Ms Harrison mentioned that it was uncommon for a snake catcher to be bitten however not solely exceptional.

‘Clearly when you play with snakes every so often you will get bitten however so long as you are not doing something foolish you’ll often be okay,’ she mentioned.