Queensland woman stole a car and smashed it into a family home while wearing just her underwear

A girl was filmed fleeing from the scene of a crash sporting with no pants after she misplaced management of an allegedly stolen automobile, rolled it and crashed right into a household residence.

The 39-year-old lady carjacked one other lady at Robina City Centre about 6.30pm Tuesday and sped the automobile by way of the Gold Coast suburb minutes later, police stated.

When she obtained to a round-about 5 minutes later, the girl misplaced management and smashed right into a household residence on Cottesloe Drive.

Footage of the incident reveals her desperately holding onto the steering wheel whereas her physique flies midway out of the automobile.

She managed to climb out of the overturned ute and is seen moments later working from the scene with out sporting pants.

The girl smashed into the storage of Daniel Nisi and his household, together with a ten-day-old child, 9 Information reported.

Neighbours rushed to the wreckage to test on the household and the motive force of the automobile – however she had already run from the scene.

Mr Nisi stated he and the household have been shaken up by what had occurred, and his automobile was utterly totalled by the influence of the ute.

His mailbox was smashed and his fence was utterly flattened however everybody stays secure.

Police discovered a girl unconscious in a close-by park and stays underneath police guard in hospital, with prices but to be laid.

