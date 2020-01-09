Questions For Arvind Kejriwal On AAP Government’s Failures: Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari promised to offer 5 occasions extra amenities to individuals if his celebration received

New Delhi:

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday stated he’ll ask Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ten questions on the failures of the AAP authorities and expects him to provide well timed replies.

Talking at a press convention, he claimed that Mr Kejriwal has no extra achievements to speak about and so is escaping individuals’s questions on soiled water provide, potholed roads, air pollution and poor situation of public transport.

Mr Tiwari requested the chief minister why, previously 5 years, his authorities didn’t launch funds amounting to Rs 20,000 crore because of the municipal companies.

“Today’s question for Kejriwal is why Rs 20,000 crore due to the municipal corporations were kept back like a thief. This fund could have been used for payment of salaries to employees of the civic bodies,” he stated.

Mr Kejriwal is attempting to flee questions with the intention to keep away from dialogue on the efficiency of his authorities however the BJP is not going to permit him to take action.

“When we ask him about dirty water supply, pollution, potholed roads, and poor public transport facilities in the city, he starts talking about other states. Elections in Delhi are just a few days ahead, and people need to know what the AAP government did in five years,” Tiwari stated.

The Delhi BJP president additionally promised to offer 5 occasions extra amenities to individuals if his celebration received the elections, as in comparison with what the Kejriwal authorities gave them.

“We have said it already that unlike the AAP government our facilities will be for full five years, and not just three months.”

South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri stated Kejriwal is evaluating work of his authorities with municipal companies whereas we’re asking him concerning the faculties, schools and hospitals he had promised, which had been by no means constructed by his authorities in 5 years.

These elections are for Delhi Meeting however Kejriwal is attempting to divert the eye of the individuals from actual points and speaking about municipal companies and different states, he stated.

Voting for the 70 seats of Delhi Meeting will happen on February eight and the counting of votes will happen on February 11.