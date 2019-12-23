Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile successfully flight-tested off Odisha coast

Watch | Air-to-Air missile Astra efficiently flight examined from Su-30 MKI













Fast Response Floor to Air Missile (QRSAM) system developed by Defence Analysis and Improvement Organisation (DRDO) was efficiently flight-tested from Built-in Check Vary, Chandipur off the Odisha coast at 11:45 hrs on Monday, December 23.

Fast Response Floor to Air Missile (QRSAM)PIB

The missile was flight-tested with the total configuration in deployment mode intercepting the goal mid-air, assembly the mission targets. Your entire occasion was monitored by Floor Telemetry Techniques, Vary Radar Techniques, Electro-Optical Monitoring System and so on.

The QRSAM weapon system, which operates on the transfer, contains of absolutely automated Command and Management System, Lively Array Battery Surveillance Radar, Lively Array Battery Multifunction Radar and Launcher. Each radar is four-walled having 360- diploma protection with a search on transfer and monitor on transfer functionality.

Director Common Shri MSR Prasad current throughout trial

The system is compact with a minimal variety of autos for a firing unit. The one-stage strong propelled missile has a midcourse inertial navigation system with a two-way information hyperlink and a terminal lively seeker developed indigenously by DRDO. The missile efficiently engaged the aerial goal establishing its functionality. Director Common (Missiles and Strategic Techniques) Shri MSR Prasad was current through the trial.

With this mission, the developmental trials of the weapon system are efficiently accomplished and the weapon system is predicted to be prepared for induction by 2021. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Secretary, Division of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy have congratulated the groups concerned within the flight trials and growth of QRSAM.