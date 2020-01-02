‘Quiet’ Brampton murder victim had ‘strong work ethic’ on football field

The clock ran out on Jordan Henry’s brief life simply earlier than midnight on New 12 months’s Eve.

The 17-year-old highschool soccer star with the beaming smile was cruelly shot to dying exterior a residence on Alderbury Cres. in Brampton.

Cops responding to studies of gunfire discovered Henry affected by wounds.

Regardless of efforts to avoid wasting him, the St. Marguerite d’Youville CSS scholar died on the scene.

“It’s with deep sadness to find out that d’Youville Football has tragically lost one of our brothers to senseless gun violence last night,” the workforce’s Twitter feed introduced.

“Jordan Henry was a quiet young man who was well respected by his coaches for the strong work ethic he brought to the field every day. RIP.”



Peel Regional Police examine the area’s file 31st homicide of the 12 months on Alderbury Cr., in Brampton, after a 17-year outdated boy was shot useless. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Jack Boland/Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

The teenager was a star on his college’s Panthers soccer workforce. In images, he’s all the time smiling.

To date, cops have launched little details about the tragic killing, together with motive and potential suspects.

“There are no updates but the investigation is very active and ongoing,” a Peel Police spokesman stated.

Henry’s homicide was entry quantity 31 in a very violent — and record-breaking — 12 months for homicides in Peel.

On Wednesday, cops canvassed the neighbourhood.

A black Honda with a smashed rear finish sat parked alongside the curb a number of doorways down from the crime scene.

Police markers have been across the rear of the car.

A white automotive was eliminated earlier by a tow truck. Detectives wouldn’t affirm whether or not the automotive was concerned within the investigation.

Neighbours have been unnerved by the outburst of violence that shattered the quiet avenue.

“This is tragic. Honestly, I don’t know what to say. Stuff like this doesn’t happen in Brampton,” Kristian Rodriguez informed the Toronto Solar.

“Wow, I mean, I don’t see Brampton being that type of town. It’s pretty surprising.”

Henry’s soccer workforce’s Twitter feed included a becoming quote — though it was not essentially directed on the boy’s violent dying.

“Make me a channel of Your peace; where there is hatred let me bring Your love.”

— WITH FILES FROM JACK BOLAND

