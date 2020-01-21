Quinton De Kock Replaces Faf Du Plessis As South Africa ODI Captain

Quinton de Kock was on Tuesday named as South Africa’s one-day worldwide captain as a part of a long run transition plan. His first task will likely be to guide the staff in a three-match sequence towards World Cup champions England, beginning in Cape City on February four. Check and Twenty20 captain Faf du Plessis was not in a 15-man squad named by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday regardless of committing himself to the organisation till the T20 World Cup in October and November.

Impartial selector Linda Zondi mentioned Du Plessis’ omission didn’t sign the tip of his ODI profession.

“We decided to rest Faf and Kagiso Rabada for this series because they have both played a lot of cricket,” mentioned Zondi.

“A different squad will be picked for a T20 series against England after the one-day games and after that there are still T20s and ODIs against Australia.”

Zondi mentioned the appointment of De Kock was a part of succession planning main as much as the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

In his press convention after the third Check towards England on Monday, Du Plessis mentioned there was a chance to alleviate a few of the strain on his captaincy.

De Kock, 27, has beforehand captained South Africa in two one-day internationals and two T20 internationals.

Graeme Smith, CSA appearing director of cricket, mentioned De Kock was among the finest wicketkeeper-batsmen on the earth.

“He has a unique outlook and manner in which he goes about his business and is tactically very street smart,” mentioned Smith.

“We are confident that the new leadership role will bring out the best in him as a cricketer and that he can take the team forward into the future and produce results that South Africans the world over can be very proud of.”

The South African squad contains new ODI caps in batsmen Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne, all-rounder Jon-Jon Smuts, quick bowlers Lutho Sipamla and Sisanda Magala and left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin. Of those Magala and Verreynne have but to play at any worldwide stage.

Smuts, Magala, Ngidi and Shamsi have been referred to as as much as a conditioning camp in Pretoria and must show their health forward of the sequence.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.