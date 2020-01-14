Quique Setien Surprised To Be Given Dream Job At Barcelona

Quique Setien stated on Tuesday that being appointed Barcelona coach was past his “wildest dreams” and has vowed to remain true to his beliefs in thrilling, attacking soccer. Quique Setien was unveiled at a press convention on the Camp Nou, after the membership’s announcement late on Monday that he would exchange the sacked Ernesto Valverde. “Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being here, I am quite an emotional person and today is a special day for me,” Setien stated after signing his contract in entrance of the media.

“Yesterday I was walking past cows in my village and today I am at Barca, coaching the best players in the world. This is the pinnacle for me.”

Sitting alongside Setien was membership president Josep Maria Bartomeu and sporting director Eric Abidal.

Bartomeu admitted the dismissal of Valverde ought to have been dealt with higher and in addition revealed Setien’s contract till June 2022 accommodates a break clause. It means Setien could be eliminated in 2021 after the membership’s presidential elections.

Setien takes cost after a formidable spell at Actual Betis, which ended final summer season, and with Barcelona prime of La Liga.

A former participant for Atletico Madrid and Racing Santander, Setien as soon as stated he would reduce off his little finger to have performed underneath Johan Cruyff. As a coach, he has devoted his profession to a possesion-based fashion that has earned him a status as a purist.

“I didn’t need even five minutes to accept the job,” stated Setien. “I by no means thought Barca would go for me. I haven’t got a glittering CV or many titles however I’ve demonstrated even earlier than being a coach that I like a sure philosophy.

“And all I’ve achieved is guarantee my earlier groups have all performed good soccer. I do not know if that was sufficient to earn me this chance however I’m grateful for it, nothing else.”

Setien added: “I’m an individual with clear convictions. I’ve very clear concepts. I hearken to everybody however I’m the primary to defend what I imagine. If we’ve got to die with our concepts, we’ll die with them as a result of Barca has to observe its path.”

‘New dynamic’

Setien will probably be with out Luis Suarez, who will want 4 months to get better from a knee damage, however he has Lionel Messi, who has scored 16 targets in 20 video games this season.

“To begin teaching the very best participant on the planet and the gamers round him, I am nonetheless unsure what which means,” stated Setien.

“I’ve talked to him and a few others and I’ve already instructed him concerning the admiration I really feel for him.”

Valverde gained La Liga in every of his two seasons in cost however Bartomeu stated the membership wanted a lift.

“We knew the dynamic was not the very best even when the outcomes have been superb,” said Bartomeu. “Now we have made the change now as a result of we’re in the midst of the season and we would have liked a lift. With this new dynamic we need to win the league, the Champions League and the cup.”

Barcelona have been accused of a scarcity of respect for Valverde after their seach for a alternative, together with providing the job to Xavi Hernandez, was extensively reported over the weekend.

“After all I want issues had been achieved in another way,” Bartomeu said. “However in current weeks and months we’ve got spoken to different coaches, it is at all times like that, and nothing has come out.”