“Quit BJP”: Congress Leader’s Proposal For Assam Chief Minister

Opposition chief within the Assam Meeting Debabrata Saikia requested Sarbananda Sonowal to give up BJP. (File)

Guwahati:

Opposition chief within the Assam Meeting Debabrata Saikia on Saturday requested Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to give up the BJP alongside along with his MLAs and kind an alternate authorities within the state –which will likely be “anti-Citizenship Modification Act and anti-BJP–with help from the Congress.

A day after the house ministry issued a notification saying that the Citizenship Modification Act will come into drive from January 10, Mr Saikia stated if Mr Sonowal quits the BJP, his celebration will help them and be sure that a brand new authorities is shaped with him as chief minister.

“In view of the present scenario in Assam, Sonowal ought to go away the BJP and are available out with simply 30 of his MLAs as Independents. We are going to help him to kind a brand new anti-Citizenship (Modification) Act and anti-BJP authorities in Assam. He will likely be made the Chief Minister once more,” Mr Saikia advised reporters in Guwahati.

“BJP and its alliance accomplice Asom Gana Parishad have did not hold their ballot guarantees. Lots of the ministers and MLAs who had joined BJP from All Assam College students Union had promised to implement the Assam Accord.”

“Allow them to revolt in opposition to the BJP for his or her unwillingness to implement the Accord and are available out of the BJP. We are going to help them in forming an alternate authorities,” he added.

“Sonowal is going through the wrath of the individuals for supporting the CAA. The MLAs and ministers who love Assam should give up the BJP and stand with the individuals of Assam. That’s the reason I’m making this proposal,” Mr Saikia stated.

After the Rajya Sabha handed the Citizenship Modification Invoice in December, huge protests erupted in Assam and throughout the nation.