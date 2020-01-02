R. Kelly Accuser Claims She Was Forced Into SUICIDE PACT: ‘I Was Really Ready To Take My Own Life’

New decade, new disturbing accusations towards R. Kelly.

Within the second installment of Surviving R. Kelly, aptly titled Half II: The Reckoning, one of many disgraced singer’s former “girlfriends” claimed he pressured her right into a suicide pact, by which she must kill herself if the Grammy winner was ever arrested or harmed.

Jerhonda Tempo (above, insert) met Kelly in 2008 when she was simply 17 years previous underneath unconventional circumstances: she attended his baby pornography trial in Chicago as one among his supporters and largest followers. She was allegedly launched to Kelly outdoors the courtroom, and went on to begin a relationship with him.

Associated: Kelly’s Stay-In Girlfriend Azriel Clary Strikes OUT Amid Authorized Drama

Within the new episodes of the docu-series, which can air on Lifetime in three elements beginning Thursday, January 2, Tempo alleged Kelly used her timeless love for him towards her — and compelled her into an arraignment that put her life in danger. She defined:

‘With Rob, I used to be a part of a suicide pact with him. And if something was to occur to him, if he was to go to jail or somebody was to hurt him, I used to be purported to kill myself. When the suicide pact took place, Rob and I used to be within the mirror room, and he informed me if I used to be every part to him like I say he’s, then there could be no life price dwelling. He stated, if one thing occurs to me, I need you to take these capsules.”

Wow.

Being a younger lady in love, Tempo was prepared and prepared to go to hell and again for her movie star crush. She added:

“When I was with him I was really ready to take my own life, because Rob was everything to me. Rob was my life.”

We don’t doubt that: love makes us do loopy issues. Sadly for Tempo, she was in love with a person who has been described as a “sociopath.”

Tempo was interviewed within the first a part of the docu-series, which aired final yr and sparked a public outrage motion towards the accused pedophile, however this was the primary time she revealed the alleged suicide pact.

Associated: Kelly ‘Girlfriend’ Joycelyn Savage Denies Being A ‘Sex Slave’ In Scripted Video!

Along with the brand new claims, the second installment of Surviving R. Kelly is displaying new accusers who’re talking for the primary time on digicam. Certainly one of these ladies is Dominique Gardner, one among Kelly’s former live-in girlfriends whose rescue from a Los Angeles lodge by her mom was proven within the first a part of the docu-series.

One other accuser, Tiffany Hawkins, who sued him in 1996 searching for damages and says she is the primary younger lady he abused, alleged how she watched the star having intercourse with a gaggle of her underage associates.

She stated on digicam:

“Robert did ask me to bring friends with me and I did bring friends with me. They always wound up having sex. Always. It always ended up that way… The first time I met with Robert after getting his phone number, I gathered some friends, we went to his apartment. We were all talking, laughing, you know everybody had fun… There was a lot of laughs, joking. There was a lot of fun. My friends were all in his bedroom… So I would go in and out of the room. And every time I went in there, he was having sex with someone.”

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniel‘s former lawyer who’s suing Kelly on behalf of among the alleged victims, insisted that the R&B star and his enablers must be held accountable for his or her alleged actions. He stated in an interview:

“People look at some of these allegations and they blame the parents or they blame girls. Where they should be blaming people is where the blame f**king belongs and that’s with R.Kelly and his enablers. Period.”

As for the singer, he’s at the moment in jail awaiting trial on a slew of sexual abuse prices throughout a number of states.

Are YOU planning on watching Surviving R. Kelly, Half II: The Reckoning??

[Image via Lifetime/WENN]