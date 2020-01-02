R. Kelly ‘offered his brother $50,000 to take blame for 2002 child porn tape’

R. Kelly’s brother claims the singer provided him $50,000 to take the blame for a 2002 bootleg little one porn tape which he went to court docket over and even satisfied music business insiders that he had a twin.

The revelation got here in Surviving R. Kelly Half II: The Reckoning, the place Carey Kelly, the singer’s youthful brother, revealed that he requested him to take the autumn for the tape.

Carey stated he provided him a automobile, a document deal and $50,000 to say it was him having intercourse with an underage lady within the 27-minute tape.

It was filmed in 2002 and was offered on the road then however Kelly didn’t go to trial over it in 2008. Carey revealed within the docu-series how his brother begged him to take the blame.

‘He was asking me, “You need to say that was you.” Commit a criminal offense just about to say that was me on the tape with a minor.

Carey Kelly, R. Kelly’s youthful brother, stated the singer tried to persuade him to take the autumn for his little one porn tape in 2002 and provided him $50,000 to do it. Carey is amongst these interviewed within the new sequence, Surviving R. Kelly Half II: The Reckoning

‘Perjure myself in a court docket of regulation and threat jail time for some stuff that did not have something to do with me.

‘He was saying, “Man I’ll buy you a car, I’ll buy you a record deal, I’ll give you $50,000.”

‘I stated, “Let me tell you something man. You ain’t got enough money for me to say that’s me. Because it ain’t worth me selling my soul.”‘

Jimmy Maynes was working for Jive Data when the tape emerged in 2002.

R. Kelly in 2008 when he was placed on trial on little one porn costs. He was acquitted as a result of the jury couldn’t agree on the lady within the video being underage

He reveals within the docu-series how later, when Kelly and him had been alone in Chicago whereas engaged on a document, Kelly satisfied him that he had a twin brother who was the one within the video.

In an interview with DailyMail.com on Thursday, forward of the primary a part of the discharge, Maynes stated he believed him as a result of he wished to.

He additionally revealed how he and different executives at Jive Data had been hauled right into a convention room to look at the video however says they didn’t know the lady in it was underage.

On the time Kelly was a world-famous star and perceived household man with a brand new spouse and kids.

Maynes stated his precedence was defending his profession. He didn’t know till later that the lady within the video was underage, he stated.

‘At the moment, we had been considering, “He’s an artist. This is horrible. He has a wife and kids.”

‘He would not have been the primary artist to have relations outdoors of his marriage. It was a intercourse tape scandal, not a toddler porn scandal,’ he stated.

Maynes was instructed to exit and purchase as many copies of the tape he might discover to attempt to get them off the road.

He stated the lady was not clearly underage and that she appeared ‘skilled’ and ‘like she knew what she was doing.’

The video reveals Kelly having intercourse together with her after which urinating on her. He was acquitted in 2008 as a result of jurors couldn’t resolve on the age and id of the lady within the footage.

Solely later did Maynes say he began to turn out to be suspicious of Kelly’s conduct.

Music supervisor Jimmy Maynes stated Kelly satisfied him he had a twin who was the person within the video and never him. Maynes believed him as a result of he was so convincing, he stated. He went on to the road and acquired up bootleg copies of the tape in 2002 to attempt to defend Kelly’s profession

He had gone to Chicago to work with him and stated there have been typically ‘younger ladies’ on the studio till 2am, which he thought was inappropriate.

Whereas he stated he by no means noticed Kelly have intercourse with any of them, he couldn’t consider another purpose for them to be there.

Kelly advised him that the ladies weren’t there for him and that different artists figuring out of the studio should have despatched for them.

The difficulty of the dual got here up when the pair had been caught in a community of corridors within the studio.

‘He was saying, “I can’t believe everybody’s coming at me. Then his story was so believable that I was so convinced. ‘I said, “This explains all of it.” Why would he lie? It’s never come up. And twins, it’s possible. I went to sleep that night feeling relieved, thinking we’ll get out of this. ‘I woke up the next day saying to myself, “Jimmy you realize rattling properly he doesn’t have a twin.” I did really feel manipulated. Music supervisor Jimmy Maynes

Kelly, he claimed, introduced it up.

‘He assumed I knew [about the allegation that the girl was underage.] He stated, “It isn’t even me. It is my twin,”‘ Maynes recalled.

‘He was saying, “I can not consider everyone’s coming at me. Then his story was so plausible that I used to be so satisfied.

‘I stated, “This explains it all.” Why would he lie? It is by no means come up. And twins, it is potential. I went to sleep that evening feeling relieved, considering we’ll get out of this.

‘I wakened the subsequent day saying to myself, “Jimmy you know damn well he does not have a twin.” I did really feel manipulated,’ Maynes stated.

They completed out their working relationship however Maynes stated Kelly stalled the method repeatedly by attempting to stress an unnamed feminine artist he was working with into intercourse.

Maynes was additionally working with the singer and she or he was 18 on the time however refused repeatedly to have intercourse with him and wouldn’t be left alone within the studio with him. Kelly would set instances for recording classes then present up hours later, he stated.

The girl needs to stay nameless. It’s unclear if their track was ever recorded.

Maynes returned from Chicago to L.A. as soon as the mission was completed and stopped working with Kelly.

He subsequent heard from him final yr, within the spring time, by way of a mutual buddy.

Maynes stated the buddy relayed to him that Kelly wished to rent him as his supervisor. He had turn out to be recognized for reviving the careers of 90s stars and Kelly wished him to do the identical for him.

Kelly is proven in court docket in September. He’s awaiting trial on a spread of intercourse abuse costs. Maynes thinks he’s going to mentally unravel and switch right into a ‘basket case’

He says he declined to work with him as a result of he wouldn’t search psychological assist.

‘I believe he was attempting to affiliate himself with somebody in a constructive style. He was perhaps considering, “here’s a straight-shooting guy with some credibility.”

‘I did not really feel he was able to take care of the allegations head on. I requested, “Are we talking about getting help?” He was speaking about enjoying the sufferer,” Maynes stated.

Kelly went on to participate in a now notorious interview with Gayle King the place he screamed and cried as he protested his innocence.

Maynes now believes he’ll turn out to be a ‘basket case’ as a result of he has nowhere to precise his creativity which, he stated, occupies a big a part of his character.

He in contrast Kelly’s downfall to that of Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston and stated there should be extra psychological assist for artists who’re struggling.

‘We took from him too. The business must catch up from an ethical perspective. We take loads from these artists. We make some huge cash from them.

‘The sure man mentality wants to alter. Take a look at Tekashi 69, have a look at Whitney Houston,’ he siad.

‘Folks look the opposite means. Somebody might have stated, “I am stopping this proper now,”‘ he stated.

He added that many different secrets and techniques about superstar conduct stay secret due to the tradition of discretion which dictates working with stars within the music business.

‘Everybody looks like this can be a hands-off topic. Even now, they’re like “I am not touching that,”‘ he stated, in reference to the docu-series.

‘We work on a sure degree of anonymity. It is like working for the president. There are issues that I do know that the general public won’t ever know.

‘I am simply drained of the cornerstone of not saying something,’ he stated.

Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly Half II: The Reckoning will air on January 2, third and 4th.