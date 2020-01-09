R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Get Into Altercation At Singer’s Chicago Condo As One Woman Is Arrested, Charged For Role

R. Kelly‘s live-in girlfriends reportedly got into a physical fight on Wednesday at the embattled singer’s Trump Tower rental in downtown Chicago.

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage might be seen yelling at each other contained in the rental, as the start of the obvious altercation was captured on an Instagram Dwell clip revealed briefly to Clary’s account (which you’ll be able to see HERE). After a screaming match, supposedly over Clary packing up belongings to go away, her cellphone is jostled and falls to the bottom; chaos ensues, earlier than you’re in a position to hear a number of individuals step in to interrupt up the battle.

Whereas it’s unclear precisely what went down in the course of the obvious incident, we do know Chicago police responded to the spat round 2:10 p.m. native time on Wednesday afternoon. Any individual known as 9-1-1 to report “a call of a battery in progress inside of a residence involving two females,” based on a spokesperson for the division.

The spokesperson added extra particulars in an announcement to Folks, too:

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 22-year-old female victim who relayed that she and a 24-year-old female were engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical when the 24-year-old female offender struck the victim in the face. The female victim and the 24-year-old female offender were engaged in a physical altercation until separated by unknown individuals at the scene. The offender fled and is not in custody at this time. The 22-year-old female victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.”

In keeping with ABC 7 Chicago, Savage (the 24-year-old described within the assertion, additionally pictured, above) finally turned herself in to police hours after the incident. She was arrested and formally charged with one misdemeanor depend of home battery.

Because the assertion additionally notes, Clary (the 22-year-old listed within the briefing) was hospitalized in good situation. It’s unclear whether or not or not she’d been discharged as of Thursday morning.

Detectives proceed to analyze the incident.

In keeping with TMZ, Azriel claimed she and Joycelyn had intercourse when she was a minor, threatening to report her to the cops.

Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg responded to the accusation, saying:

“I have a statement written by Azriel that she provided to me, voluntarily, after Robert was already in jail, that said she never had sex with him when she was underaged. As far as this little catfight, it is clear that it was staged to try and boost social media popularity.”

Apparently sufficient, Savage did discover the time to talk out to Folks forward of her eventual arrest final evening, and he or she used her time within the highlight to name out Clary:

“This girl has been trying to sabotage me ever since the start of it all. It’s just gotten worse since we’ve moved in together at the Trump Tower. She’s so immature, she knew I was packing my stuff to leave so she decides to go on Instagram Live to cause a scene.”

Paradoxically, the battle occurred on R. Kelly’s 53rd birthday. The singer wasn’t there, although; he’s in fact been in a Chicago-area jail for some time now, awaiting trial on a number of counts of sexual abuse and associated crimes.

Paradoxically, the battle occurred on R. Kelly's 53rd birthday. The singer wasn't there, although; he's in fact been in a Chicago-area jail for some time now, awaiting trial on a number of counts of sexual abuse and associated crimes.