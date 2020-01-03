R. Kelly’s rape accuser ‘suffered an epileptic fit after the singer’s camp threatened her’

R. Kelly’s rape accuser says she suffered an epileptic match after the singer’s camp threatened to launch nude footage of her within the aftermath of docu-series Surviving R Kelly first airing.

Religion Rodgers filed a swimsuit in Might 2018 claiming the singer raped her and gave her herpes and bodily abused her over the course of their year-long relationship.

She was simply 19 on the time of those alleged offenses.

Although allegations of sexual abuse towards minors adopted R&B famous person R. Kelly for years, it was a six-part sequence aired by Lifetime final January that includes testimonials by alleged survivors that sparked new consideration from authorities.

A yr later, Lifetime has a follow-up sequence, ‘ Surviving R. Kelly Half II: The Reckoning, ‘ with one main distinction: this time, R. Kelly can be behind bars when it airs.

After the threats Rodgers mentioned: ‘I used to be afraid of the movies and footage that he had of me. I’m epileptic and I’ve a couple of triggers that set off my seizures however it’s actually stress.’

Scroll down for movies

Religion Rodgers, pictured, says she suffered an epileptic match after the singer’s camp threatened to launch nude footage of her within the aftermath of docu-series Surviving R Kelly first airing

After receiving a message threatening the discharge of nude photographs and movies Religion met with one in every of Kelly’s crew in an Applebees along with her mom Kelly, pictured

Kelly, 52, is awaiting trial on a number of youngster intercourse assault expenses. He’s proven in Might this yr

After receiving a message threatening the discharge of nude photographs and movies Religion met with one in every of Kelly’s crew in an Applebee’s along with her mom Kelly.

After the assembly Rodgers says she suffered an epileptic match. She added: ‘I can not describe any emotion at that stage bar rage. It took rather a lot out of me that evening.’

Religion had earlier been at a non-public New York screening of the Lifetime documentary earlier than the viewers was pressured to evacuate following ‘a number of nameless threats’.

The evacuation befell roughly a half hour into the documentary in December 2018 and it was then Religion says she was despatched the threatening messages.

The brand new sequence consists of interviews with two alleged survivors who haven´t spoken out publicly earlier than and consists of Tiffany Hawkins, the primary alleged survivor who filed sexual expenses.

Different new voices embrace music government Damon Sprint, Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles, lawyer Gloria Allred and Illinois prosecutor Kimberly M. Foxx.

Rodgers mentioned in her grievance, filed in Might 2018, that she met Kelly backstage at a present in 2017, and some months later his assistant flew her to New York for a live performance.

Following his efficiency, Defendant, R. Kelly, bombarded Plaintiff’s resort room and initiated undesirable sexual contact with Plaintiff,’ states the grievance.

‘Defendant disregarded particular statements made by Plaintiff that she was ‘not able to have intercourse’ with Defendant and initiated non-consensual oral and vaginal intercourse.’

Rodgers mentioned that ‘after initiating non-permissive, painful and abusive intercourse,’ Kelly ‘instantly insulted and criticized plaintiff regarding her ‘lack of participation’ and bodily inadequacies.’

That encounter additionally left Rodgers with an STD she claims, stating within the swimsuit that she had been examined previous to the encounter and was discovered to be detrimental.

‘Previous to initiating sexual contact, Defendant, R. Kelly, didn’t advise Plaintiff that he had herpes an incurable sexually transmitted illness,’ reads the submitting.

Rodgers stayed with Kelly for nearly a yr after that first encounter in accordance with the grievance, and was allegedly pressured to endure extra abuse.

Religion’s dad and mom, Kelly Rodgers and Pastor Charles Rodgers, appeared within the new documentary

‘In the course of the course of their, roughly one-year relationship, Defendant, R. Kelly, routinely engaged in intimidation, psychological, verbal and sexual abuse, throughout and after sexual contact,’ claims the grievance.

‘Defendant’s conduct was designed to humiliate, embarrass, intimidate and disgrace Plaintiff.’

It goes on to say: ‘Defendant, R. Kelly, routinely recorded Plaintiff with out her consent submitting to deviant and compromising sexual contact. Defendant, R. Kelly’s, sexual contact was, at instances, forceful and initiated with out consent and regardless of famous objections by Plaintiff.’

Rodgers an her lawyer have filed 9 causes of motion within the swimsuit: gender-based violence, sexual battery, civil battery, gross negligence, intentional infliction of emotional misery, negligent infliction of emotional misery, fraud, false imprisonment and nuisance.

Kelly, 52, is presently in jail, scheduled to face trial in Prepare dinner County in September, then in federal court docket in Chicago in April and once more in federal court docket in New York the subsequent month.

Kelly has denied all of the allegations associated to sexual assault with minors, however the #MuteRKelly motion has broken his monetary stability. He did himself few favors when he portrayed himself as a sufferer in a combative interview with Gayle King wherein he pounded his chest and yelled into the digicam.

Jerhonda Tempo met Kelly when she was simply 17. She attended his youngster pornography trial in Chicago in 2008 as one in every of his supporters. Now 26, he seems in Surviving R. Kelly Half II: The Reckoning, the place she tells how he made her comply with a ‘suicide pact’ if he went to jail

R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend says he pressured her right into a suicide pact that meant she needed to kill herself if he went to jail

Jerhonda Tempo, who met Kelly when she was simply 17, revealed how he pressured her right into a suicide pact which meant she needed to kill herself if he was ever arrested or harmed.

She attended his youngster pornography trial in Chicago in 2008 as one in every of his supporters. Till then, she had been a brilliant fan of the singer however had by no means met him.

She was launched to him outdoors the courtroom then began a relationship with him.

‘With Rob, I used to be a part of a suicide pact with him. And if something was to occur to him, if he was to go to jail or somebody was to hurt him, I used to be imagined to kill myself.

‘When the suicide pact happened, Rob and I used to be within the mirror room, and he instructed me if I used to be every little thing to him like I say he’s, then there can be no life value residing.

‘He mentioned, if one thing occurs to me, I need you to take these drugs.’

‘Once I was with him I used to be actually able to take my very own life, as a result of Rob was every little thing to me. Rob was my life,’ she mentioned.

Tempo met Kelly in 2008 when she was 17 and a brilliant fan. She would minimize faculty day by day to attend his youngster porn trial in Chicago. They’re proven strolling out of court docket

Jerhonda was interviewed within the first a part of the docu-series however she has by no means earlier than revealed the suicide pact.

Others who’re interviewed inform how they acquired demise threats from Kelly’s remaining followers after showing within the first documentary.

‘Folks began DMing me and saying depend your days.

‘How may folks be this merciless, you could have all this proof? You wanna assault me and inform me all of this. It did not cease. It hasn’t stopped,’ she mentioned.

Kelly’s ‘first sufferer’ who sued him in 1996 says she will’t imagine nobody believed her for years

Tiffany Hawkins, who has sued him previously and says she is the primary younger woman he abused, additionally instructed how she watched him having intercourse with a gaggle of her younger buddies.

She filed a lawsuit towards him in 1996 searching for damages, claiming to have slept with him when she was 15 and he was 24 in 1991.

‘Robert did ask me to carry buddies with me and I did carry buddies with me. They all the time wound up having intercourse. At all times. It all the time ended up that approach.

‘The primary time I met with Robert after getting his cellphone quantity, I gathered some buddies, we went to his condo.

‘We had been all speaking, laughing, you already know everyone had enjoyable.

Tiffany Hawkins says she was the primary to be abused by Kelly can also be interviewed. She says she confided in adults however that nothing was performed

Ebony Wilkins says she had intercourse with Kelly when she was 14 or 15 after being launched to him by Tiffany Hawkins. It’s the first time Wilkins is talking publicly

‘There was plenty of laughs, joking. There was plenty of enjoyable. My buddies had been all in his bed room.

‘So I’d go out and in of the room. And each time I went in there, he was having intercourse with somebody,’ she mentioned.

She launched him to 6 of her underage buddies, who he slept with, earlier than he slept along with her, she claims.

Hawkins mentioned he used to name her the ‘cable woman’ as a result of she ‘hooked him up’.

She additionally mentioned she couldn’t imagine it had taken so lengthy for him to be introduced down.

Within the 1990s, her lawyer says he contacted prosecutors in Chicago however none needed to listen to their story.

That’s the reason, they are saying, they took him on in civil court docket as an alternative.

‘It occurred time and again and time and again,’ Hawkins mentioned.

Sufferer who was his live-in girlfriend and was rescued from resort by her mother speaks out for first time on digicam

Amongst those that are talking for the primary time on digicam is Dominique Gardner whose dramatic rescue from a resort in Los Angeles by her relentless mom was proven within the first a part of the docu-series.

She had been residing as one in every of his girlfriends and by no means talking publicly till her mom, Michelle Kramer, tracked her all the way down to the resort.

Kramer introduced her dwelling along with her however inside a couple of months, Gardner returned to Kelly. She has since escaped for a second time.

Dominique Gardner, one in every of Kelly’s most up-to-date girlfriends whose mom rescued her from an L.A. resort room, can also be interviewed. It’s the first time she is talking on digicam about her relationship with Kelly

Gardner’s mom believes Kelly made her costume like a boy.They’re proven, proper, leaving the resort she tracked her all the way down to to save lots of her that was a part of the primary documentary

Michel Avenatti on behalf of victims: Blame Kelly and nobody else

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniel’s former lawyer who himself is going through expenses for alleged extortion however who’s suing Kelly on behalf of a few of his alleged victims, can also be interviewed.

Within the trailer for the sequence, Avenatti fumes that Kelly needs to be held accountable.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who has been accused of skimming cash from purchasers’ settlements, is representing a few of Kelly’s alleged victims in lawsuits. He’s additionally interviewed

‘Folks take a look at a few of these allegations and so they blame the dad and mom or they blame women.

‘The place they need to be blaming folks is the place the blame f*****g belongs and that is with R.Kelly and his enablers. Interval,’ Avenatti mentioned.

Damon Sprint: Why did it take so lengthy for him to be introduced down?

The singer’s controversial marriage to Aaliyah when she was simply 15 can also be mentioned.

Damon Sprint, mega music producer who was relationship her when she died, mentioned she needed nothing to do with Kelly as soon as their marriage was annulled other than him leaving her alone.

He abhorred the very fact nobody stepped into assist her regardless of it being public information that she was a baby.

Damon Sprint additionally seems in Half II of the documentary. He speaks about Kelly’s marriage wit Aaliyah, when she was simply 15

Aaliyah was solely 15 when she and Kelly obtained married. It resulted in an annulment and Sprint, who dated her later, mentioned she needed nothing to do with him as soon as it had been annulled. The wedding was not a secret, nor was Aaliyah’s age, however nothing was performed to cease it or assist her. Kelly was 27 on the time

‘Aaliyah was just like the sacrificial lamb for all of that. She did not deserve none of that.

‘Good soul, good woman. wasn’t even that resentful – let him reside however simply maintain him the f*** away from me.

‘She was simply pleased to be away.

Sprint dated Aaliyah till her demise in 2001. He mentioned she was a ‘sacrificial lamb’ to Kelly who by no means deserved the alleged abuse she endured

‘I do know the entire story – I do know it was a canopy up and all of that.

‘It simply made the dialog much less loopy. He married a baby.

‘That was a headline, that was a rumor.

‘One thing talked about like, ‘oh, you married Aaliyah? She’s 13!” he mentioned.

The producer then corrected him to say she was 15 and never 13 after they obtained married.

Sprint hit again: ’15 is 13! I haven’t got to be correct as a result of I do not care.

‘Fifteen, 13 – something below 18 is disgusting. She was a baby.’

He mentioned he all the time knew what Kelly had allegedly been doing to ladies however that he was amazed it took so lengthy for him to be arrested.

‘I used to be with Aaliyah so I knew precisely what was occurring. My factor was all the time I did not know why it took so lengthy,’ he mentioned.

The dad and mom of Joycelyn Savage, one in every of Kelly’s two remaining live-in girlfriends, are interviewed once more

Azriel Clary’s father, Angelo, is interviewed as properly. He mentioned he’ll cease at nothing to carry her dwelling

Azriel (left) and Joycelyn (proper) are the one two ladies standing by Kelly. They’re proven in an interview with Gayle King in March, throughout which they defended him

Each of the singer’s brothers are interviewed.

Bruce Kelly, who’s in jail, takes his brother’s facet and says he feels sorry for him.

‘I do know our mom is popping in her grave. All I care about is my brother. I like you Rob.

‘He is nonetheless my brother. Robert cannot deal with this. He simply cannot. He’s used to hiding together with his music. There isn’t any music to cover off with.

‘To return from nothing and obtain world acclaim as a standing.

‘To go full circle to return to nothing? That is obtained to be probably the most horrible factor anyone may endure.

‘Particularly to return from nothing,’ he mentioned.

Kelly’s brother Carey tells how the singer tried to persuade him to take the autumn for the 2002 youngster porn intercourse tape he was accused of showing in and say it was him

Jimmy Maynes says Kelly satisfied him it was not him within the youngster porn video he was acquitted of in filming in 2002 by telling him the video was of his ‘twin brother’. He doesn’t have a twin brother however Maynes was instructed by Jive Data to exit and purchase up all of the copies of the tape that he may discover

Carey Kelly, his brother brother, is much less sympathetic. He instructed how R. Kelly tried to persuade him to lie and say it was him within the 2002 youngster pornography tape he was acquitted on, and provided him $50,000 to do it.

The households of Kelly’s two remaining girlfriends – Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage are additionally interviewed.

They are saying they won’t cease till the can carry the ladies dwelling.

Kelly’s fall from grace was among the many most talked about of the yr.

Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea is interviewed once more. She says manipulated her mentally and bodily for years

Kelly’s brother, Bruce, who’s in jail, can also be interviewed for the second a part of the documentary. He says he nonetheless loves his brother and is there for him

In March, he appeared in a sit-down interview with Gayle King the place he screamed, cried and protested his innocence.

Kelly has 4 indictments towards him.

The primary is a state case in Chicago alleging 10 counts of sexual abuse, which Illinois prosecutors filed in March final yr.

Final July, he was hit with two federal indictments; one in New York and one in Illinois, which allege racketeering together with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

In August this yr, he was charged in a fourth case in Minnesota for allegedly having intercourse with an underage prostitute.

In December 2019, a decide in Chicago set a trial date for September subsequent yr for him however it’s unclear which of his many circumstances it applies to.

He has pleaded not responsible throughout the board and believes he’s the sufferer of a set-up from ladies trying to be paid.

Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly Half II: The Reckoning will air on January 2, three and four.