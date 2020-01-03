R. Kelly’s rape accuser ‘suffered an epileptic fit after the singer’s camp threatened her’

R. Kelly’s rape accuser says she suffered an epileptic match after the singer’s camp threatened to launch nude footage of her within the aftermath of docu-series Surviving R Kelly first airing.
Religion Rodgers filed a swimsuit in Might 2018 claiming the singer raped her and gave her herpes and bodily abused her over the course of their year-long relationship.
She was simply 19 on the time of those alleged offenses.
Although allegations of sexual abuse towards minors adopted R&B famous person R. Kelly for years, it was a six-part sequence aired by Lifetime final January that includes testimonials by alleged survivors that sparked new consideration from authorities.
A yr later, Lifetime has a follow-up sequence, ‘ Surviving R. Kelly Half II: The Reckoning, ‘ with one main distinction: this time, R. Kelly can be behind bars when it airs.
After the threats Rodgers mentioned: ‘I used to be afraid of the movies and footage that he had of me. I’m epileptic and I’ve a couple of triggers that set off my seizures however it’s actually stress.’
Religion Rodgers, pictured, says she suffered an epileptic match after the singer’s camp threatened to launch nude footage of her within the aftermath of docu-series Surviving R Kelly first airing
After receiving a message threatening the discharge of nude photographs and movies Religion met with one in every of Kelly’s crew in an Applebees along with her mom Kelly, pictured
Kelly, 52, is awaiting trial on a number of youngster intercourse assault expenses. He’s proven in Might this yr
After receiving a message threatening the discharge of nude photographs and movies Religion met with one in every of Kelly’s crew in an Applebee’s along with her mom Kelly.
After the assembly Rodgers says she suffered an epileptic match. She added: ‘I can not describe any emotion at that stage bar rage. It took rather a lot out of me that evening.’
Religion had earlier been at a non-public New York screening of the Lifetime documentary earlier than the viewers was pressured to evacuate following ‘a number of nameless threats’.
The evacuation befell roughly a half hour into the documentary in December 2018 and it was then Religion says she was despatched the threatening messages.
The brand new sequence consists of interviews with two alleged survivors who haven´t spoken out publicly earlier than and consists of Tiffany Hawkins, the primary alleged survivor who filed sexual expenses.
Different new voices embrace music government Damon Sprint, Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles, lawyer Gloria Allred and Illinois prosecutor Kimberly M. Foxx.
Rodgers mentioned in her grievance, filed in Might 2018, that she met Kelly backstage at a present in 2017, and some months later his assistant flew her to New York for a live performance.
Following his efficiency, Defendant, R. Kelly, bombarded Plaintiff’s resort room and initiated undesirable sexual contact with Plaintiff,’ states the grievance.
‘Defendant disregarded particular statements made by Plaintiff that she was ‘not able to have intercourse’ with Defendant and initiated non-consensual oral and vaginal intercourse.’
Rodgers mentioned that ‘after initiating non-permissive, painful and abusive intercourse,’ Kelly ‘instantly insulted and criticized plaintiff regarding her ‘lack of participation’ and bodily inadequacies.’
That encounter additionally left Rodgers with an STD she claims, stating within the swimsuit that she had been examined previous to the encounter and was discovered to be detrimental.
‘Previous to initiating sexual contact, Defendant, R. Kelly, didn’t advise Plaintiff that he had herpes an incurable sexually transmitted illness,’ reads the submitting.
Rodgers stayed with Kelly for nearly a yr after that first encounter in accordance with the grievance, and was allegedly pressured to endure extra abuse.
Religion’s dad and mom, Kelly Rodgers and Pastor Charles Rodgers, appeared within the new documentary
‘In the course of the course of their, roughly one-year relationship, Defendant, R. Kelly, routinely engaged in intimidation, psychological, verbal and sexual abuse, throughout and after sexual contact,’ claims the grievance.
‘Defendant’s conduct was designed to humiliate, embarrass, intimidate and disgrace Plaintiff.’
It goes on to say: ‘Defendant, R. Kelly, routinely recorded Plaintiff with out her consent submitting to deviant and compromising sexual contact. Defendant, R. Kelly’s, sexual contact was, at instances, forceful and initiated with out consent and regardless of famous objections by Plaintiff.’
Rodgers an her lawyer have filed 9 causes of motion within the swimsuit: gender-based violence, sexual battery, civil battery, gross negligence, intentional infliction of emotional misery, negligent infliction of emotional misery, fraud, false imprisonment and nuisance.
Kelly, 52, is presently in jail, scheduled to face trial in Prepare dinner County in September, then in federal court docket in Chicago in April and once more in federal court docket in New York the subsequent month.
Kelly has denied all of the allegations associated to sexual assault with minors, however the #MuteRKelly motion has broken his monetary stability. He did himself few favors when he portrayed himself as a sufferer in a combative interview with Gayle King wherein he pounded his chest and yelled into the digicam.
Jerhonda Tempo met Kelly when she was simply 17. She attended his youngster pornography trial in Chicago in 2008 as one in every of his supporters. Now 26, he seems in Surviving R. Kelly Half II: The Reckoning, the place she tells how he made her comply with a ‘suicide pact’ if he went to jail
R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend says he pressured her right into a suicide pact that meant she needed to kill herself if he went to jail
Jerhonda Tempo, who met Kelly when she was simply 17, revealed how he pressured her right into a suicide pact which meant she needed to kill herself if he was ever arrested or harmed.
She attended his youngster pornography trial in Chicago in 2008 as one in every of his supporters. Till then, she had been a brilliant fan of the singer however had by no means met him.
She was launched to him outdoors the courtroom then began a relationship with him.
‘With Rob, I used to be a part of a suicide pact with him. And if something was to occur to him, if he was to go to jail or somebody was to hurt him, I used to be imagined to kill myself.
‘When the suicide pact happened, Rob and I used to be within the mirror room, and he instructed me if I used to be every little thing to him like I say he’s, then there can be no life value residing.
‘He mentioned, if one thing occurs to me, I need you to take these drugs.’
‘Once I was with him I used to be actually able to take my very own life, as a result of Rob was every little thing to me. Rob was my life,’ she mentioned.
Tempo met Kelly in 2008 when she was 17 and a brilliant fan. She would minimize faculty day by day to attend his youngster porn trial in Chicago. They’re proven strolling out of court docket
Jerhonda was interviewed within the first a part of the docu-series however she has by no means earlier than revealed the suicide pact.
Others who’re interviewed inform how they acquired demise threats from Kelly’s remaining followers after showing within the first documentary.
‘Folks began DMing me and saying depend your days.
‘How may folks be this merciless, you could have all this proof? You wanna assault me and inform me all of this. It did not cease. It hasn’t stopped,’ she mentioned.
Kelly’s ‘first sufferer’ who sued him in 1996 says she will’t imagine nobody believed her for years
Tiffany Hawkins, who has sued him previously and says she is the primary younger woman he abused, additionally instructed how she watched him having intercourse with a gaggle of her younger buddies.
She filed a lawsuit towards him in 1996 searching for damages, claiming to have slept with him when she was 15 and he was 24 in 1991.
‘Robert did ask me to carry buddies with me and I did carry buddies with me. They all the time wound up having intercourse. At all times. It all the time ended up that approach.
‘The primary time I met with Robert after getting his cellphone quantity, I gathered some buddies, we went to his condo.
‘We had been all speaking, laughing, you already know everyone had enjoyable.
Tiffany Hawkins says she was the primary to be abused by Kelly can also be interviewed. She says she confided in adults however that nothing was performed
Ebony Wilkins says she had intercourse with Kelly when she was 14 or 15 after being launched to him by Tiffany Hawkins. It’s the first time Wilkins is talking publicly
‘There was plenty of laughs, joking. There was plenty of enjoyable. My buddies had been all in his bed room.
‘So I’d go out and in of the room. And each time I went in there, he was having intercourse with somebody,’ she mentioned.
She launched him to 6 of her underage buddies, who he slept with, earlier than he slept along with her, she claims.
Hawkins mentioned he used to name her the ‘cable woman’ as a result of she ‘hooked him up’.
She additionally mentioned she couldn’t imagine it had taken so lengthy for him to be introduced down.
Within the 1990s, her lawyer says he contacted prosecutors in Chicago however none needed to listen to their story.
That’s the reason, they are saying, they took him on in civil court docket as an alternative.
‘It occurred time and again and time and again,’ Hawkins mentioned.
Sufferer who was his live-in girlfriend and was rescued from resort by her mother speaks out for first time on digicam
Amongst those that are talking for the primary time on digicam is Dominique Gardner whose dramatic rescue from a resort in Los Angeles by her relentless mom was proven within the first a part of the docu-series.
She had been residing as one in every of his girlfriends and by no means talking publicly till her mom, Michelle Kramer, tracked her all the way down to the resort.
Kramer introduced her dwelling along with her however inside a couple of months, Gardner returned to Kelly. She has since escaped for a second time.
Dominique Gardner, one in every of Kelly’s most up-to-date girlfriends whose mom rescued her from an L.A. resort room, can also be interviewed. It’s the first time she is talking on digicam about her relationship with Kelly
Gardner’s mom believes Kelly made her costume like a boy.They’re proven, proper, leaving the resort she tracked her all the way down to to save lots of her that was a part of the primary documentary
Michel Avenatti on behalf of victims: Blame Kelly and nobody else
Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniel’s former lawyer who himself is going through expenses for alleged extortion however who’s suing Kelly on behalf of a few of his alleged victims, can also be interviewed.
Within the trailer for the sequence, Avenatti fumes that Kelly needs to be held accountable.
Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who has been accused of skimming cash from purchasers’ settlements, is representing a few of Kelly’s alleged victims in lawsuits. He’s additionally interviewed
‘Folks take a look at a few of these allegations and so they blame the dad and mom or they blame women.
‘The place they need to be blaming folks is the place the blame f*****g belongs and that is with R.Kelly and his enablers. Interval,’ Avenatti mentioned.
Damon Sprint: Why did it take so lengthy for him to be introduced down?
The singer’s controversial marriage to Aaliyah when she was simply 15 can also be mentioned.
Damon Sprint, mega music producer who was relationship her when she died, mentioned she needed nothing to do with Kelly as soon as their marriage was annulled other than him leaving her alone.
He abhorred the very fact nobody stepped into assist her regardless of it being public information that she was a baby.
Damon Sprint additionally seems in Half II of the documentary. He speaks about Kelly’s marriage wit Aaliyah, when she was simply 15
Aaliyah was solely 15 when she and Kelly obtained married. It resulted in an annulment and Sprint, who dated her later, mentioned she needed nothing to do with him as soon as it had been annulled. The wedding was not a secret, nor was Aaliyah’s age, however nothing was performed to cease it or assist her. Kelly was 27 on the time
‘Aaliyah was just like the sacrificial lamb for all of that. She did not deserve none of that.
‘Good soul, good woman. wasn’t even that resentful – let him reside however simply maintain him the f*** away from me.
‘She was simply pleased to be away.
Sprint dated Aaliyah till her demise in 2001. He mentioned she was a ‘sacrificial lamb’ to Kelly who by no means deserved the alleged abuse she endured
‘I do know the entire story – I do know it was a canopy up and all of that.
‘It simply made the dialog much less loopy. He married a baby.
‘That was a headline, that was a rumor.
‘One thing talked about like, ‘oh, you married Aaliyah? She’s 13!” he mentioned.
The producer then corrected him to say she was 15 and never 13 after they obtained married.
Sprint hit again: ’15 is 13! I haven’t got to be correct as a result of I do not care.
‘Fifteen, 13 – something below 18 is disgusting. She was a baby.’
He mentioned he all the time knew what Kelly had allegedly been doing to ladies however that he was amazed it took so lengthy for him to be arrested.
‘I used to be with Aaliyah so I knew precisely what was occurring. My factor was all the time I did not know why it took so lengthy,’ he mentioned.
The dad and mom of Joycelyn Savage, one in every of Kelly’s two remaining live-in girlfriends, are interviewed once more
Azriel Clary’s father, Angelo, is interviewed as properly. He mentioned he’ll cease at nothing to carry her dwelling
Azriel (left) and Joycelyn (proper) are the one two ladies standing by Kelly. They’re proven in an interview with Gayle King in March, throughout which they defended him
Each of the singer’s brothers are interviewed.
Bruce Kelly, who’s in jail, takes his brother’s facet and says he feels sorry for him.
‘I do know our mom is popping in her grave. All I care about is my brother. I like you Rob.
‘He is nonetheless my brother. Robert cannot deal with this. He simply cannot. He’s used to hiding together with his music. There isn’t any music to cover off with.
‘To return from nothing and obtain world acclaim as a standing.
‘To go full circle to return to nothing? That is obtained to be probably the most horrible factor anyone may endure.
‘Particularly to return from nothing,’ he mentioned.
Kelly’s brother Carey tells how the singer tried to persuade him to take the autumn for the 2002 youngster porn intercourse tape he was accused of showing in and say it was him
Jimmy Maynes says Kelly satisfied him it was not him within the youngster porn video he was acquitted of in filming in 2002 by telling him the video was of his ‘twin brother’. He doesn’t have a twin brother however Maynes was instructed by Jive Data to exit and purchase up all of the copies of the tape that he may discover
Carey Kelly, his brother brother, is much less sympathetic. He instructed how R. Kelly tried to persuade him to lie and say it was him within the 2002 youngster pornography tape he was acquitted on, and provided him $50,000 to do it.
The households of Kelly’s two remaining girlfriends – Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage are additionally interviewed.
They are saying they won’t cease till the can carry the ladies dwelling.
Kelly’s fall from grace was among the many most talked about of the yr.
Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea is interviewed once more. She says manipulated her mentally and bodily for years
Kelly’s brother, Bruce, who’s in jail, can also be interviewed for the second a part of the documentary. He says he nonetheless loves his brother and is there for him
In March, he appeared in a sit-down interview with Gayle King the place he screamed, cried and protested his innocence.
Kelly has 4 indictments towards him.
The primary is a state case in Chicago alleging 10 counts of sexual abuse, which Illinois prosecutors filed in March final yr.
Final July, he was hit with two federal indictments; one in New York and one in Illinois, which allege racketeering together with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
In August this yr, he was charged in a fourth case in Minnesota for allegedly having intercourse with an underage prostitute.
In December 2019, a decide in Chicago set a trial date for September subsequent yr for him however it’s unclear which of his many circumstances it applies to.
He has pleaded not responsible throughout the board and believes he’s the sufferer of a set-up from ladies trying to be paid.
Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly Half II: The Reckoning will air on January 2, three and four.
The allegations towards R. Kelly
CHICAGO, AUGUST 1994:
Kelly, then 27, wed Aaliyah Dana Haughton, then 15, at a suburban Chicago resort. The singer had been his protege, and he wrote and produced her 1994 debut album, ‘Age Ain’t Nothing However A Quantity.’ The wedding was later annulled, and the 2 refused to verify it occurred. In 2001, Aaliyah died in a light-weight plane crash within the Abaco Islands, Bahamas.
CHICAGO, DECEMBER 1996:
A Chicago girl, Tiffany Hawkins, sued Kelly and his recording and administration corporations alleging she suffered private accidents and emotional hurt as a result of she had intercourse with the singer in 1991, when she was 15. The connection resulted in 1994 when she turned 18. The lady mentioned she met Kelly whereas a freshman at Kenwood Academy, a highschool Kelly attended however did not graduate from. She was searching for $10 million in damages, however the Chicago Solar-Instances reported in December 2000 that she settled for $250,000. Over the subsequent two years, Kelly settled three extra circumstances out of court docket however denied wrongdoing.
CHICAGO, JUNE 2002:
Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of kid pornography. The 33-year-old singer was accused based mostly on a videotape allegedly displaying him having intercourse with an underage woman. The Solar-Instances reported the then-14-year-old woman was the daughter of an affiliate of the singer. Kelly was acquitted on all counts in June 2008.
CHICAGO, JUNE 2008:
Kelly goes on trial after a delay of 5 years and is acquitted on all counts after lower than a full day of deliberations.
GEORGIA, JULY 2017:
BuzzFeed reported the singer lured ladies into ‘cult-like’ relationships. The web media outlet reported that Kelly was holding ladies aged 18 to 31 in properties in Chicago and Georgia, the place he abused and secluded them from their households. No expenses resulted as a result of the ladies had been of authorized age. When contacted by police, one of many ladies instructed authorities she was ‘effective’ and did not wish to be bothered. On the similar time, Jerhonda Tempo mentioned she grew to become sexually concerned with Kelly when she was a 16-year-old fan.
NEW YORK, MAY 2018:
Religion Rodgers filed a lawsuit in New York alleging Kelly sexually abused and demeaned her, locked her in rooms and autos for punishment and contaminated her with herpes. Rodgers mentioned within the lawsuit that the abuse befell throughout a roughly yearlong relationship. Rodgers made the identical allegations in a police report filed in April 2018 in Dallas that Kelly’s administration crew denied. Rodgers, then 20, mentioned in a tv interview that Kelly, 51, instructed her to name him ‘daddy’ and instructed her his objective was to show her have intercourse like a ‘mature girl.’
NEW YORK, JUNE 2018:
Andrea Kelly, R. Kelly’s ex-wife and mom of his three youngsters, mentioned in a tv interview the singer abused her all through their 13-year marriage and despair led her to think about suicide. Throughout a later interview, she mentioned their arguments typically resulted in violence, together with an altercation wherein she mentioned he pulled her left arm behind her again and pushed his forearm towards her neck. ‘I feel the explanation why I feel I made it out is as a result of I mentioned, ‘Robert, you are going to kill me. I can not breathe,” she mentioned in an October 2018 interview on ABC’s ‘The View.’ Andrea Kelly, who was married to the singer from 1996 to 2009, mentioned she was talking out to save lots of lives and produce validity to different ladies’s tales of alleged abuse by the hands of the entertainer.
CHICAGO, JANUARY 2019:
Lifetime community begins airing the docuseries ‘Surviving R. Kelly.’ The sequence regarded on the singer’s historical past, and allegations that he has sexually abused ladies and teenage women. The sequence offered first-hand accounts of years of alleged abuse towards younger women and girls by Kelly. A number of topics famous the singer and his entourage purposefully focused Kenwood Academy women at a close-by McDonald’s. He has denied doing something fallacious, nevertheless there was fallout, with experiences his report label dropped him. The #MeToo and #MuteRKelly actions have demanded his music be dropped from streaming providers and radio play.
CHICAGO, FEBRUARY 2019
Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving 4 victims , together with a minimum of three between the ages of 13 and 17. A number of the alleged abuse went again a minimum of so far as 1998, in accordance with charging paperwork. An indictment unsealed Friday particularly referenced abuse that befell round Feb. 18, 2003.
CHICAGO, MAY 2019
Prepare dinner County prosecutors add 11 extra sex-related counts involving one of many victims who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage.
CHICAGO-NEW YORK CITY, JULY 2019
Prosecutors in Illinois and New York cost Kelly in federal court docket, accusing him and members of his entourage of recruiting ladies and women to have interaction in unlawful sexual exercise with the singer and paying them to cowl up his crimes, together with these on the heart of his 2008 acquittal on youngster pornography expenses.
