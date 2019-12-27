Rabri Devi Sends Daughter-In-Law’s Belongings, Her Father Refuses To Take

The relations of Rabri Devi mentioned that the household of Aishwarya requested for her belongings.

Patna:

The strain between the 2 highly effective political households of Bihar was in limelight as soon as once more as Chandrika Rai, father of Aishwarya Rai and RJD MLA, refused to take again the belongings of her daughter which have been despatched by former Bihar Chief Minister, Rabri Devi.

Rabri Devi had despatched all of the belongings of her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai again to her in two pick-up vans that are standing exterior the residence of Chandrika Rai since Thursday evening after he refused to take the belongings again.

On Friday, RJD MLA Rai mentioned sending the belongings again after breaking the lock of the room with none prior info is improper.

He mentioned who is aware of what’s within the vans. It might probably comprise any objectionable materials. If she needed to ship the belongings again, she ought to have knowledgeable us. She ought to have ship the belongings with prior info and after making the listing within the presence of a Justice of the Peace.

Mr Rai has knowledgeable Shashtri Nagar police in regards to the matter and they’re investigating the matter.

The relations of Rabri Devi mentioned that the household of Aishwarya requested for her belongings.

The pick-up van drivers mentioned they have been known as on the residence of Lalu Prasad on Thursday night from Meethapur vegetable market. They have been informed that they needed to ship one thing. The products was loaded and so they have been despatched on the residence of Chandrika Rai.

“Now we are here and we don’t know what to do next,” a driver mentioned.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad’s estranged daughter-in-law Aishwarya had lodged an FIR in Patna, accusing the previous chief minister and her mother-in-law Rabri Devi, eldest sister-in-law Misa Bharti and husband Tej Pratap of harassing and assaulting her.