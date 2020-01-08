Raccoon STANDS stock still like a human when it is caught sneaking through a backyard at night

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

eight January 2020

A startled raccoon was caught on digital camera rooted to the spot on its hind legs after being noticed sneaking by a yard at evening.

The footage was recorded by a house owner in what seems to be an American suburb.

Within the video, the digital camera is identified of a window the place a safety mild is illuminating the yard.

Two raccoons then tentatively seem from the right-hand aspect of the display as they scurry on all fours alongside the trail.

The particular person behind the digital camera faucets on the glass to catch their consideration which startles them.

Each of the curious animals freeze and switch to search for on the supply of the noise.

The digital camera zooms in on one of many spooked creatures earlier than panning round to the opposite which is now standing on its hind legs.

It seems to be rooted to the spot because it stands like a human with its arms unfold out to the aspect.

It stays fully frozen till briefly glancing over to its counterpart and dropping again right down to the ground.

The pair then proceed to scamper away, which is the place the video ends.

A raccoon’s pure response to confrontation is to freeze and stare on the menace.

It’s thought that they do that to evaluate what their opponent’s subsequent transfer will likely be.

They’ll typically then increase themselves as much as stand on their again legs, that are longer than their entrance limbs, in an try to make themselves as intimidating as potential.

Typically they may also ‘bluff’ by huffing, grunting and charging to scare off any potential predators.

These confronted with notably daring raccoons are inspired to clap their arms and step in the direction of it as this ought to be sufficient to ward them off.