Race row as elite schools REFUSE to take £1m donation

By Jake Hurfurt For The Every day Mail

Revealed: 20:58 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:59 EST, 29 December 2019

Two main public faculties have turned down presents price greater than £1million for scholarships for poor white boys.

Sir Bryan Thwaites, 96, needed to go away the cash to Winchester College and Dulwich Faculty as a result of he had attended each on scholarships.

He deliberate to assist poor, white college students as a result of analysis has proven that they’re among the many lowest achievers in training. The provide was apparently refused for concern it could break equality legal guidelines.

Sir Bryan Thwaites, 96, needed to go away the cash to Winchester College and Dulwich Faculty (pictured) as a result of he had attended each on scholarships

Final 12 months a scholarship at Cambridge College, funded by grime star Stormzy, supplied monetary help for black British college students.

Sir Bryan advised The Occasions: ‘If Cambridge College can settle for a a lot bigger donation in help of black college students, why can not I do the identical for under-privileged white British?

‘Winchester mentioned it could hurt its fame by accepting my bequest, however for my part it could acquire enormously by being seen to handle what’s the extreme nationwide drawback of the underperforming white cohort in faculties.’

Final 12 months a scholarship at Cambridge College, funded by grime star Stormzy, (pictured) supplied monetary help for black British college students

Sir Bryan, who was a number one college professor, needed to provide £800,000 to Winchester in Hampshire (pictured) and £400,000 to Dulwich in south London

Trevor Phillips, the previous chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Fee, mentioned within the on-line journal Standpoint ‘deadly cocktail of inverted snobbery, racial victimhood and liberal guilt’ was the rationale for the reluctance to assist poorer white pupils.

Sir Bryan, who was a number one college professor, needed to provide £800,000 to Winchester in Hampshire and £400,000 to Dulwich in south London.

A Winchester spokesman mentioned: ‘Acceptance of a bequest of this nature would neither be within the pursuits of the college as a charity nor the pursuits of these it goals to help by means of its work.’

A spokesman for Dulwich Faculty mentioned: ‘Bursaries are an engine of social mobility and they need to be accessible to all who cross our entrance examinations.’