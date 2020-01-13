Race to rescue parachutist left dangling 820ft from the ground after his canopy caught on cliff edge

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Rescue staff are in a race towards time to avoid wasting a parachutist left dangling 820ft above the bottom after he acquired caught on a cliff edge.

Footage reveals Johannes Grasser, 28, from Austria, clinging onto his parachute wires whereas he’s suspended in mid air.

He leapt from the height of Khao Okay Thalu mountain in Phatthalung, southern Thailand, together with his girlfriend this morning.

Mr Grasser, fourth high left, was within the nation with 9 different Austrians to do a parachute show for nationwide Kids’s Day on Saturday

Mr Grasser, who injured his leg within the accident, might be seen hanging from the cliff face in video footage.

His girlfriend can be above him, shouting encouragement and relaying data from rescuers through a translator.

Mr Grasser was nonetheless stranded lower than two hours in the past.

The vacationer police officer mentioned: ‘He will be unable to hold on for too lengthy.’

‘He can’t maintain on like that for too lengthy, the rescue workforce are discovering the best way to assist him. Did he damage his leg? Individuals are asking me if the blood has stopped bleeding.’

Residents mentioned that they heard somebody calling for assist from the south facet of the mountain and noticed the person hanging on the cliff, tangled in ropes and canvas.

One native who known as the rescue workforce mentioned: ‘There was a person screaming for assist from the hill peak round late morning. After I discovered him I known as the rescue staff to assist him as quickly as potential.’

Police and rescue staff rushed to the scene and have begun planning the most secure technique to rescue the person. If he can’t be reached by way of climbing, they’ll herald a helicopter.

The provincial governor of the province additionally got here to the scene to view the rescue.

‘We’ve got to assist him as quickly as potential earlier than he will probably be drained of his power,’ he mentioned.

Mr Grasser is one in all 9 Austrian parachutists who got here to Phatthalung to carry out in a sky diving present to rejoice nationwide Kids’s Day on Saturday.