So are these two relationship, or what?!

Rachel Bilson and her former co-star, Invoice Hader, are sparking big-time relationship rumors proper now after the pair was noticed getting espresso collectively at a Starbucks in Hader’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday. Followers took pics of the 2 within the espresso store, the place they have been apparently joined by members of Hader’s prolonged household, as nicely.

The 41-year-old HBO star and the 38-year-old former star of The OC and Hart of Dixie have been noticed collectively in such a method — and at such some extent within the 12 months — that followers are inevitably questioning whether or not they’re in a relationship. Reps from each actors have but to remark, however hypothesis on social media and throughout the gossip world is operating rampant. And naturally, this follows up an earlier sighting final month, when the pair was noticed collectively at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

So the place there’s smoke, maybe there’s fireplace?!

Bilson and Hader have an extended historical past collectively, too, having starred reverse one another within the 2013 comedy movie The To Do Checklist, which was directed by Hader’s ex-wife, Maggie Carey. Bilson and Hader had good on-screen chemistry within the movie — and, sure, they starred in an intimate scene collectively on the time, too!

Issues started to warmth up for a time between these two earlier in 2019 after Rachel was a visitor on Nick's podcast.

Then, in 2017, Carey and Hader cut up after 11 years of marriage collectively; they share three daughters now as co-parents: Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5. Each Hader and Bilson had been publicly single for a while, although, so it wouldn’t be an enormous shock if the 2 have reconnected, particularly contemplating their earlier historical past collectively.

This follows up Bilson’s romance rumors from earlier this 12 months, the place the TV star was linked to Bachelor alum Nick Viall after the 2 bought flirty a number of occasions on Instagram. She even appeared on his podcast and talked about her personal journey as a single mother, so, it could appear that she and Hader could have quite a bit in widespread in that regard, too.

As we stated, neither actor’s reps have formally commented on the sighting, or what any relationship could imply, so there’s no definitive affirmation or something. However nonetheless… it’s fairly telling to see these two in a vacation hometown collectively so distant from El Lay! Simply saying!

What do U all take into consideration this, Perezcious readers?! Are Rachel and Invoice a factor, or what?? Sound OFF with all of your opinions and extra within the feedback (beneath)…